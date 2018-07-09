Impact Wrestling/WWE News: Impact Wrestling Champion takes friendly jab at Bobby Roode

This was certainly a very creative Tweet indeed

What's the story?

Bobby Roode may be a RAW superstar right now, but he certainly earned his stripes in Impact Wrestling/TNA. Impact Wrestling uploaded a video from 2012 when Austin Aries defeated Bobby Roode at Destination X to become the World Champion.

What a glorious day... https://t.co/Bz68p7aWot — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) July 8, 2018

Austin Aries retweeted the same with an interesting caption. He made a reference to the 'glorious' gimmick that Bobby Roode has adopted in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Both Bobby Roode and Austin Aries rose to prominence as Impact Wrestling Superstars. Both men would move on to NXT before being called up to the main roster.

In Aries' case, he is best known for being a part of WWE's Cruiserweight Division, but has since gone on to Impact Wrestling to claim the top spot in the brand. He will be in the main event of Slammiversary, this month. When reliving some Impact Wrestling footage, Austin Aries could not resist a certain comment!

The heart of the matter

It is quite clear that the Tweet bears no ill will or malice per se, but is just some clever wordplay from the World Champion. This clip is from a match at Destination X, with an energetic crowd in attendance during one of TNA's hottest periods.

While Bobby Roode is a member of the RAW roster, he seems to have cooled a bit ever since he moved over from SmackDown Live following the Superstar Shake-Up. Austin Aries, on the other hand, is still in the thick of things right now. It remains to be seen if these two men will ever cross paths in the future.

What's next?

Bobby Roode has been severely lost in the shuffle on RAW so far. Austin Aries is in the main event of Slammiversary. I'm certain both men have a lot more to offer the world of wrestling in the coming months.

Do you think Bobby Roode is being misused on RAW? Leave a comment and let us know!

