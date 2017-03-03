Impact Wrestling/WWE News: Alberto El Patron spotted at latest tapings, huge debut on the cards?

El Patron is at the Impact Zone!

El Patron could make an Impact soon.

Ed Nordholm, Executive Vice President, Anthem Sports & Entertainment and President of Impact Wrestling, posted a picture of Alberto El Patron and Jeff Jarrett having a good laugh in the middle of the ring at the latest Impact Wrestling tapings.

Check it out here:

The 4-time WWE Champion looks all set to make his Impact Wrestling debut by the looks of it, a phenomenon that had been ruled out a couple of weeks back. Reports had emerged regarding Anthem not being high on signing Patron, but the mood seems to have changed with Jarrett now spearheading things.

Patron has wrestled for many promotions around the world since his WWE departure but has not committed to any big-ticket promotion such as ROH, NJPW or Impact. While the debut isn’t confirmed as of yet, it looks like a certainty if the photo os anything to go by.

For those who are wondering why an Impact executive would spoil such a huge debut, this is just Impact’s way of getting people to tune into tonight’s tapings.

We’ll keep you updated on the same.