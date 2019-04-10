Impending Superstar Shake-up results in minimal surprises on the Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania

Typically the Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania are the most watched as we see new call-ups and new signees make an appearance on these shows. However, fans noticed that the only thing given this week is that Drew McIntyre appeared on SmackDown and The Bar appearing on RAW, both of which are random writings by WWE.

Lars Sullivan finally made a appearance on both shows, but promos of him have been doing the rounds for months now so even this barely makes a difference.

With there being no real surprises this week it can be due to, as was emphasized by Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch, the Superstar Shake-up next week.

The shakeup is where the brands swap stars to help create new match-ups and storylines. This has been an annual thing since the brand split back in 2016 with Stephanie McMahon taking on RAW and Shane McMahon to SmackDown Live.

Becky Lynch holding both the RAW and Smackdown Live Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35

There are pros and cons to the brand split. Some pros include getting the crowd excited to see stars show up on the opposing show which will finally give some leeway to what’s gonna happen with the recent NXT call-ups, and new title matches. But the con is, if anything, there’s no need for it.

For the past few weeks now, certain stars were crossing brands for reasons whether they’re from NXT, have titles, or participated in Kurt Angle’s farewell matches. This also proved that the split is limiting the potential of certain stars whereas Lynch, Ricochet, Lacey Evans, and The New Day can come and go as they please.

What should be done instead?

Instead of continuing with the shake-up, why not just get rid of it altogether? Since we can’t have Survivor Series every month, matches like Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Usos vs. The Revival can’t happen unless stars are allowed to partake in both shows.

This doesn’t mean that the stars must compete on both shows all the time, but if there’s a match the fans want to see and a possible storyline that can come from stars being allowed on both shows then it might be the best option. It would make even more sense as the McMahons announced earlier this year that they’ll be in charge of both shows.

