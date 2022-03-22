5 ways WWE can improve the feud between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey before WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is shaping up to be the most exciting WWE show in a long time. A few blockbuster matches are on the card, including the historic title-for-title main event.

One of the said blockbuster matches is Charlotte Flair versus Ronda Rousey. It will be contested for the SmackDown Women's Championship and has some good build behind it. Two top-tier athletes going at it for the gold is always great, but expectations are sky-high when it comes to Flair and Rousey.

However, nothing is perfect, and this feud is no exception. For all the good work the two women have done, there is still room for improvement. Both The Queen and The Baddest Woman on the Planet can do better, as can WWE with the booking they are affording them.

Here are five ways WWE can improve the feud between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey before WrestleMania.

#5 On our list of ways WWE can have Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey increase the hype surrounding their match: Eliminate Rousey's ring rust

Ronda has looked rusty in the ring since her return

Ronda Rousey doesn't look like the solid wrestler she was at the time of her initial departure from the company. Since her return, she hasn't looked comfortable whenever she has wrestled.

WWE cannot afford a mediocre match between Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, especially given how extensively they have promoted it. For the match to be great, the former UFC mainstay must sharpen her ring skills before 'Mania.

#4 Get rid of the vanilla heel-face dynamic

Why did Rousey return as a face again?

Let's face it - this feud has two unlikable elements in it. One is Charlotte Flair's persistent stay in the main event scene, and the other is Ronda Rousey coming back as a babyface.

While the first one is less likely to change (sigh), what WWE can do something about is the latter. Rousey is way more interesting as a heel, and WWE's decision to bring her back as a face is still baffling.

If not an outright double turn, the company should have the former RAW Women's Champion exhibit some heel tendencies. Some ferocity and remorselessness would go a long way in spicing up the feud.

#3 Bring up the Survivor Series match more often

Many people forget that Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey have wrestled one-on-one before. Back at Survivor Series 2018, the two contested a heated match that ended with Flair getting disqualified for using a kendo stick.

We haven't heard much about the match during the build. Given how much of a cocky heel the champion is, she should taunt the challenger more often with it. Throw in the fact that Rousey got pinned at WrestleMania 35, and we have some spicy mind games and an irate challenger.

#2 Make it a submission match at WrestleMania

The feud between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey has a few angles to it. One of them revolves around one woman tapping out to the other.

This is an exciting tangent to base the feud on. WWE should be considering a submission match between the two women at WrestleMania. It would be more intense than a regular encounter, kind of like the last one they contested.

Rousey tapped Flair out a few weeks ago. The match is there to be made, and WWE would be wise to book it.

#1 Raise the stakes a bit more

There is more potential in this feud than what we are seeing

If you are wondering why this match doesn't feel like a big deal, it is touted to be; you are not alone. The build has been solid but far from spectacular.

This is why we think the stakes should be higher heading into WrestleMania. Charlotte Flair should goad Ronda Rousey into putting something on the line as well. Considering she was away for a long time, Rousey putting her WWE career on the line would significantly increase the hype for the contest.

