Incredible fan photo shows Rhea Ripley showing off brute strength following bitter WWE Survivor Series loss

Rhea Ripley stepped inside the War Games match as part of tonight's WWE Survivor Series event but came up short when Becky Lynch was able to pin Dakota Kai.

The former Women's Champion was already taken out to avoid her being part of the pinfall but was able to step up and help her team back to the locker room following the match.

Iyo Sky put her body on the line once again when she dived from the top of the structure and delivered a Moonsault. She was clearly in no fit state to walk back to the locker room, which could be why Ripley was spotted carrying her on her shoulders.

The fan photo shows The Nightmare ensuring that her teammate got backstage, despite not crossing paths with Sky before being added to the War Games match a few weeks ago.

Becky Lynch picked up the win for her team at WWE Survivor Series

Becky Lynch made her return to WWE on SmackDown last night and has since gone on to pick up the win for her team in the War Games match.

Lynch suffered a shoulder injury back at SummerSlam and has since been out of action for several months, but the seeds were already planted for her to step back into their feud and she was able to do so ahead of WWE Survivor Series.

The former Women's Champion delivered a leg drop from the top of the War Games structure onto Dakota Kai, who then went through a table in order for her to pick up the win.

Rhea Ripley had already been taken down at this point and could not prevent The Man from securing the pinfall.

Do you think the right team came out on top at WWE Survivor Series? Have your say in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes