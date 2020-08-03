Tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW is set to be must-see, with a United States Championship match currently planned, fallout from the Sasha Banks RAW Women's Championship win and the announcement that Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

One phrase we've all become accustomed to as of late is "multiple rewrites" when it comes to WWE programming, and it seems like that theme is set to continue with tonight's and next week's episodes of WWE RAW.

Sources have confirmed to Sportskeeda that today's RAW tapings are apparently "totally unprepared" and "chaos from the top."

WWE is taping two episodes of WWE RAW at the Performance Center today, and we've been told that the first has been changing on the fly while the second is still apparently incomplete ahead of being due to be taped today.

Indecisiveness backstage at RAW

We're told that there's a lot of stress due to indecisiveness and a lack of leadership in the creative team.

One direct quote from a source said that there is "no attainable goal of quality" due to the last-minute decision making. The source added:

"The shows will happen and air, but there's no attainable goal of quality because everything is decided under the pressure cooker of it all coming down to the very last minute."

Despite the fact that this seems to be a recurring theme, the common perception over the past few weeks is that the "chaos" isn't reflected in what happens onscreen.

SummerSlam direction

It was also indicated that a lot of the creative direction is currently unknown heading into SummerSlam and that Vince McMahon's mood can be described as "volatile" due to the indecisiveness heading into the two weeks of tapings that are ahead of SummerSlam — which doesn't currently have a confirmed location at this point.

WWE often performs at its best when under pressure. That pressure may indeed be self-inflicted if our sources are to be believed, but it's unknown if that will be reflected on tonight's episode of RAW.