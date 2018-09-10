Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Independent Wrestling News: Watch Pentagon Jr. Reveal If He Is Bound For WWE (Video)

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
761   //    10 Sep 2018, 10:58 IST

Is the hottest independent star now WWE bound?
Is the hottest independent star now WWE bound?

What's the story?

There has been a lot of speculation with regard to whether or not Pentagon Jr. is headed to WWE or NXT. His own brother, Rey Fenix too was a part of these very rumours, fueling speculation that the LuchaBros were WWE bound.

Our own reporter Daniel Wood published a rumour killer with regard to Pentagon Jr. possibly heading to WWE. And now, we have exclusive footage from PCW Ultra with Pentagon Jr. addressing these rumours.


In case you didn't know...

Pentagon Jr. is one of the hottest stars in the independent circuit, primarily known for his extraordinary work with Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground. There was a lot of speculation about his involvement at All In as well.

Pentagon Jr. came up short against Kenny Omega at All In. The crowd was red hot for the match, even before it began. But then a tweet from Major League Wrestling seemed to indicate that he was now WWE bound.

The heart of the matter

PCW Ultra is one of the hottest independent companies in the United States right now, and Pentagon Jr. is the current Ultra Champion. He cut a promo at the end of his recent contest, where he retained the championship, saying the following words:

And before I forget, I'm not going anywhere. I will be in PCW for many more years.

This is after he put over his opponent Hammerstone, and called him the face of PCW. The crowd was absolutely on fire upon this announcement, where he took a bow and left the ring.

What's next?

Expect Pentagon Jr. to be one of the hottest name in the independents for a really long time, considering how hot he is. Who knows if a move to WWE would have been the right step for him, at this stage. Are you glad to see him not go to WWE, or would you have liked to see him mix it up with the talent there?

Independent Wrestling
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
