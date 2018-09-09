WWE News: Top Indie star denies rumors he's heading to WWE

Pentagon Jr against Kenny Omega at ALL IN

What's the story?

Pentagon Jr, one of independent wrestling's top talents, has been linked with a move to the WWE, alongside his brother Fenix. However, the Masked Superstar quashed those rumors during a recent indie event.

In case you didn't know...

Pentagon Jr and Fenix are currently two of the top stars in both Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground, but several things have happened over the last week or so that suggest they might be heading to NXT next year.

Firstly, there was this sneaky tweet by Major League Wrestling that seemingly added to rumors the duo were WWE bound.

It’s been an incredible 2018 for the #LuchaBros!



And a monumental moment is on the horizon for @ReyFenixMx and @PENTAELZEROM as we hear what 2019 holds for them.



MLW fans may be shocked to see what’s nxt! pic.twitter.com/iqJRvJWPMu — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 6, 2018

Then there was this article from Esto.com.mx that Pentagon Jr, himself, shared and responded to on his own Facebook page.

The heart of the matter

Now there have been even more twist and turns in the Pentagon Jr to WWE saga as the wrestler recently appeared for independent promotion PCW and retained their top title. It is then alleged that he took to the microphone after that match and announced that he 'wasn't going anywhere'

"I just saw Pentagon Jr retain the PCW belt, get on the mic and say he's not going anywhere"

The report above came from Reddit user Cullen396 but there are now several articles online that confirm Pentagon's statements after his PCW match.

What's next?

Well, there are lots of options really. Either Pentagon Jr is telling the truth and he isn't going to WWE, or he isn't and he is, or he by 'I'm not going anywhere' he meant the immediate future and not next year, or something else entirely. The only way we'll know for sure is if Pentagon turns up in the crowd at an NXT TakeOver Event, and even then he could be another James Storm.

