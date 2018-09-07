Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: More evidence that Fenix and Pentagon Jr are heading to WWE

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
2.10K   //    07 Sep 2018, 19:16 IST

Pentagon and Fenix's future might be the WWE
Pentagon and Fenix's future might be the WWE

What's the story?

Earlier this week a Mexican sports website hinted that Pentagon Jr was on the verge of signing for WWE and now an independent wrestling promotion has hinted that both Pentagon, and his brother Fenix will be heading to the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Fenix and Pentagon Jr are two of the biggest Mexican wrestling talents to come out of the country since Mexico, and have been lighting it up on the world's Mexican stage. Both men are enjoying runs with Impact Wrestling at the moment, but have appeared for multiple promotions.

The two also were marquee names for ALL IN, with Pentagon Jr. taking on Kenny Omega in a dream match, and Fenix teaming with Rey Mysterio and Bandido to take on the 'Golden Elite' which consists of the Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

The heart of the matter

Independent wrestling promotion Major League Wrestling posted a tweet singing the praises of the LuchaBros who are the current tag team champions. However, the Tweet also alluded to an interesting future for the two luchadors.

The deliberate use of 'nxt' and the allusion to the future being big would seemingly add fuel to the fire started by Pentagon himself, who acknowledged the Mexican Sports website Esto.com.mx article on his Facebook page, that he and Fenix are heading towards the WWE.

What's next?

The WWE seem to be trying to get together a large group of Mexican talent, having just signed Ultimo Ninja. They are expected to sign Garza Jr. Plus there's the expectation that Rey Mysterio will be returning soon as well.

When you add the above to the existing luchadors- Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Sin Cara and Gran Metalik then the WWE will have amassed quite the exciting group of Mexican talent. Could they be going for an NXT Mexico?

Do you want the LuchaBros to go to WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below

WWE NXT
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
