Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis patch up at NXT Stand and Deliver? Analysing why they were apart for months

NXT Stand & Deliver is off to a surreal start as Indi Hartwell is now the new NXT Women's Championship. She went into the title match as an underdog but outperformed former champion Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal-Five Way Ladder Match.

The 26-year-old star seemed to be in a spot of bother at the start of the match after being subjected to multiple ladder shots. Eventually, Jacy Jayne arrived to settle past scores with Gigi Dolin. Other competitors got caught in the crossfire, leaving Hartwell alone in the ring.

Hartwell struggled to climb the ladder, but Dexter Lumis popped up out of nowhere and lifted her on his shoulders to assist her in retrieving the NXT Women's Championship suspended above the ring. Indi's title win was met with a huge pop, so the tweener may soon become a top babyface.

Popularly known as InDex, their on-screen relationship has provided a lot of entertainment since early 2020.

What started as a feud between The Way stable (Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Austin Theory, and Indi Hartwell) and Dexter Lumis turned into one of the most memorable romantic storylines.

NXT Stand and Deliver: Why were Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis separated for so long?

Dexter Lumis gained a lot of crowd support due to his caring yet cryptic personality. During his storyline with The Way, Indi Hartwell developed feelings for him, which increased week after week.

The current NXT Women's Champion even faked being unconscious to prompt a response from Dexter, in which she succeeded, and the duo eventually got married on-screen in September 2021.

The Way stable disbanded in late 2021, as Johnny Gargano left the company after his contract expired, Candice LeRae announced her pregnancy, and Austin Theory was promoted to the main roster. In April 2022, Dexter Lumis was released from his WWE contract, leaving Hartwell alone in the former black-and-gold brand.

After Triple H became the Head of Creative of WWE, he bought back many stars, including Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae.

Three months after his release on August 8, 2022, The Torture Artist returned to WWE on RAW.

After his return, Lumis did return during an August episode of NXT last year to say his goodbyes to Hartwell before being detained by the police in an angle based on multiple abduction charges from The Miz.

It was the last known reunion of InDex until the latest NXT Stand & Deliver moment.

