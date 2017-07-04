Indie News: Cody Rhodes to fight WWE Legend in a singles match for the first time

ROH World Champion Cody just got a dream match with a WWE Legend.

Cody Rhodes just got a dream match that he had been asking for

What's the story?

Cody Rhodes, the current ROH World Champion, had been asking for a match against WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry 'The King' Lawler and it looks like his prayers have been answered. Northeast Wrestling just announced on their Facebook page that the 'Under the Stars' event scheduled for August 25th would see Cody vs. Jerry Lawler on the card.

In case you didn't know...

Northeast Wrestling is known for setting up a few fantastic dream matches between former WWE Stars and wrestling legends. Last year's Under the Stars saw Cody face off with WWE Legend and current RAW GM Kurt Angle as Rhodes' first match since leaving the WWE.

Cody has been making quite an impact on the indie circuit recently and even managed to secure his first ever ROH World Championship victory as well as finding himself a spot on the infamous Bullet Club stable that encompasses a few different promotions. If this wasn't enough, Cody recently took part in the main event of NJPW's G1 Special in USA where he challenged Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

Cody will be facing WWE Legend and Hall of Famer, Jerry 'The King' Lawler in a match at Northeast Wrestling's Under the Stars show which is scheduled to take place on August 25th, 2017 at Wahconah Park in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Cody made the following Twitter post after finding out about the fact that The King had accepted his challenge:

When I say I'd like a certain match, @newwrestling1 wastes no time...



OFFICIAL: Rhodes VS Lawler 8/25 in Pittsfield, MA pic.twitter.com/8BgjpfGUak — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 4, 2017

What's next?

Under the Stars will feature other wrestlers such as Rey Mysterio, Booker T, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, The Kingdom, Flip Gordon, Warbeard Hanson, NEW Tag Team Champions The Now, Robbie E and Deonna Purrazzo among others. Cody's match with Jerry Lawler will hopefully be the main event of the night.

Author's take

Cody's career is soaring at the moment, and he is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. I'm eagerly looking forward to Cody's antics with the Bullet Club, and if G1 Special in the USA was any indication, it's going to be exciting, to say the least.

