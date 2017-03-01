WWE News: Cody Rhodes describes his worst ever WWE match

Poor old Cody.

Rhodes can’t seem to stay out of the headlines

What's the story?

Former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes has described his worst ever match in WWE, which has since been put together alongside the video for fans to see via Reddit. Rhodes has been wrestling on the independent scene ever since asking for his release from the company in mid-2016.

In case you didn't know...

During his time with WWE Cody wasn't one who was known for giving many interviews, but since leaving the company he seems to have flicked a switch. In addition to that, he seems to be having the most fun inside the ring that he's had in years which is great to see after being underutilised for so long.

The Heart of the matter

During an hour-long YouTube Q&A, Rhodes answered a number of questions alongside fellow Bullet Club members The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam Cole.

During the video he spoke about a six-man tag team match from SmackDown that he was involved in, calling it the worst wrestling match he's ever been a part of as seen in the clip.

What's next?

Rhodes will likely continue to provide the wrestling universe with a multitude of fascinating stories over the next few weeks and months, dependent on how long he stays on the indies. Aligning himself with the Bullet Club will likely assist in ousting more tales too, as the group is known for being a tad outspoken and controversial.

Sportskeeda's take

It was thoroughly amusing to watch the video as everything unfolded, and it's one of those wrestling gems that we as an audience just don't get to appreciate until watching it the second time round. Honestly, if you haven't seen it, then stop reading and scroll up immediately.

Most importantly, though, it's just great to see Cody clearly having so much fun and being able to express himself in ways that we never thought we'd see. Good for him.

