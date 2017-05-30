Indie News: Kevin Nash to be Guest Commissioner for ICW's Fear and Loathing X

A WWE Hall-of-Famer will serve as the Special Guest Commissioner at ICW's upcoming Fear and Loathing X event.

Nash will be at Fear and Loathing

What’s the story?

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) has announced that WWE Hall-of-Famer Kevin Nash will act as the Special Guest Commissioner for their upcoming Fear and Loathing X event this November.

In case you didn’t know...

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) is a British professional wrestling promotion that’s based out of Glasgow, Scotland.

The organisation was founded by Mark Dallas in 2006 and will put forth the 10th edition of its Fear and Loathing event later this year.

The heart of the matter

WWE Hall-of-Famer and pro-wrestling legend Kevin Nash will keep the wrestlers in check during the show, regulating the proceedings at Fear and Loathing X.

Below is the statement issued by ICW founder Mark Dallas regarding the same:

“There’s a long line of top-tier performers who have appeared in ICW over the years. From Mick Foley to Finn Balor and everyone in between, I’m ecstatic to bring Kevin Nash to a Glasgow audience and have him join such a diverse and talented list. He’s in for an experience like no other!”

What’s next?

ICW’s Fear and Loathing X takes place at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on November 19th, 2017.

Author’s take

ICW has built a respectable fan base in Europe, and Kevin Nash’s presence at the event will only serve to accentuate what’s already one of the most anticipated shows of the year for fans of the promotion.

ICW is known for putting on glorious extravaganzas, and we’d expect nothing less from Fear and Loathing X.

