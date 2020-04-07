Indie wrestler stunningly breaks down WWE WrestleMania 36's Firefly Funhouse match
- Indie performer Jay Walker explained the match on Twitter.
- Reading his analysis of the match makes it even MORE amazing.
Canadian indie wrestler Jay Walker has, obviously, had some free time on his hands. Fortunately, he's decided to use that time to dive deep into what was arguably the most interesting and entertaining "match" of the entire two nights of WrestleMania 36 - the Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and The Fiend Bray Wyatt.
And he nailed it.
Jay Walker, whose Twitter profile lists him as a "Pro Wrestler" as well as a "Glitch in the System" took the cinematic-style confrontation between the two old rivals and expertly explained it in a way that made it even more awesome.
To start with, he begins where all good stories should - at the beginning...
Walker then goes on to explain the moment that referenced Cena's debut against Kurt Angle on SmackDown over a decade ago.
Jay would then discuss how Cena, who was on the verge of being fired, reinvented himself, became the Doctor of Thuganomics, and became the top Superstar in the company. Then, Bray Wyatt came along.
If you're wondering what the nWo segment had to do with Cena's career, well... Jay explains that as well.
In this segment, Walker is comparing this moment to Hulk Hogan's infamous heel turn at Bash at the Beach 1997, where the "Immortal One" seemingly risked his professional livelihood in order to switch up his persona. As we all know in hindsight, it was just what the Hulkster needed at that moment in his career.
At this point, we don't want to give away the entire thread, as it's worth reading on your own. But, needless to say, this entire Twitter post has taken off in a big way online. I had a chance to speak to Jay, and he gave me the following statement:
If anything, WWE was asking a lot from their audience in this. It was so outside the realm of the norm. But it was so creative! Glad to see most people enjoyed it, meaning we’ll hopefully see more in the future.
If you're interested in hearing more of Jay's thoughts on the wrestling business, or just want to follow his career in general, you can find a list of his social media and professional accounts here.Published 07 Apr 2020, 05:12 IST