Indie wrestler stunningly breaks down WWE WrestleMania 36's Firefly Funhouse match

Indie performer Jay Walker explained the match on Twitter.

Reading his analysis of the match makes it even MORE amazing.

Last night's Firefly Fun House match was a masterpiece

Canadian indie wrestler Jay Walker has, obviously, had some free time on his hands. Fortunately, he's decided to use that time to dive deep into what was arguably the most interesting and entertaining "match" of the entire two nights of WrestleMania 36 - the Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

And he nailed it.

Jay Walker, whose Twitter profile lists him as a "Pro Wrestler" as well as a "Glitch in the System" took the cinematic-style confrontation between the two old rivals and expertly explained it in a way that made it even more awesome.

This was tough. There’s a lot of story & ground to cover. A lot of behind the scenes stuff being told here.



It’s polarizing and not for everyone, but I’m hoping this helps explain it to those who are confused. Enjoy! — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

To start with, he begins where all good stories should - at the beginning...

WrestleMania 30 is the most pivotal night. It’s why we’re here. Bray had the whole world in his hands. Cena had a chance to make a star BUT, he chose not to and it hurt Bray. So now Cena must look at his past to see the errors of his ways... pic.twitter.com/VOXnYRHVP1 — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

Walker then goes on to explain the moment that referenced Cena's debut against Kurt Angle on SmackDown over a decade ago.

Cena’s debut was memorable. You can only imagine what would’ve happened if he never got that one moment to shine. He was very one dimensional. He wasn’t ready and almost got fired. pic.twitter.com/EinkxAUG92 — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

Jay would then discuss how Cena, who was on the verge of being fired, reinvented himself, became the Doctor of Thuganomics, and became the top Superstar in the company. Then, Bray Wyatt came along.

We rewind back to WrestleMania 30. Cena would have MADE Bray Wyatt that night. But instead, he was afraid to take a chance on him. He felt he wasn’t ready even though the ppl wanted it. All he had to do was swing the chair.... pic.twitter.com/MMCZdvChV4 — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

If you're wondering what the nWo segment had to do with Cena's career, well... Jay explains that as well.

It always hung over his head. What if he veered off the safe course and took that risk? What if his character made that jump? He didn’t want to fail those who believed in him. pic.twitter.com/jUEj9ZWIad — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

In this segment, Walker is comparing this moment to Hulk Hogan's infamous heel turn at Bash at the Beach 1997, where the "Immortal One" seemingly risked his professional livelihood in order to switch up his persona. As we all know in hindsight, it was just what the Hulkster needed at that moment in his career.

The audience rejecting him. Randy Orton, his rival, was the better wrestler. CM Punk becoming the bigger star, The Rock taking his spotlight, Brock Lesnar being “the champ”, and even Roman Reigns now being “the guy”.



It’s really over. He failed. pic.twitter.com/3sYOcYqZRa — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

At this point, we don't want to give away the entire thread, as it's worth reading on your own. But, needless to say, this entire Twitter post has taken off in a big way online. I had a chance to speak to Jay, and he gave me the following statement:

If anything, WWE was asking a lot from their audience in this. It was so outside the realm of the norm. But it was so creative! Glad to see most people enjoyed it, meaning we’ll hopefully see more in the future.

If you're interested in hearing more of Jay's thoughts on the wrestling business, or just want to follow his career in general, you can find a list of his social media and professional accounts here.