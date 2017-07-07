Indy Wrestling News: Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion retires from pro wrestling

One of the best Knockouts is calling it a career.

by Jeremy Bennett News 07 Jul 2017, 04:57 IST

Velvet Sky and her boyfriend Bubba Ray Dudley

What’s the story?

WNPR interviewed Velvet Sky on July 6th where she broke the news that she is going to step away from professional wrestling later this year.

In case you didn’t know...

Velvet Sky made her professional wrestling debut in 2003 and has been a fixture for Impact Wrestling since 2007. She is a two-time TNA Knockouts Champion, as well as a Knockouts Tag Team Champion one time with The Beautiful People. For all those who don’t know, the 36-year-old wrestler is currently dating WWE Legend Bubba/Bully Ray Dudley.

The heart of the matter...

According to Sky, the reason behind the move is so that she can go back to college in Connecticut. She expanded on her wishes below:

“’Wrestling has a shelf life,” Velvet Sky said. “College doesn’t. You can be 50 years old and go to college for your degree. You can’t be 50 years old and train to be a pro wrestler.”

The former Impact Wrestling star also reflected on her 15-year wrestling career saying that she is glad to still have her health and would like to keep it that way. After she gets her degree, she intends on becoming a personal trainer.

What’s next?

Velvet Sky will continue to make appearances and signings as she has done as of late. She reiterated that on her Twitter account today:

Thank U to my AMAZING, loyal fans. I'll still be out there doing signings & meeting u all because u are what made me & I'll never forget u. — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) July 6, 2017

Author’s take...

When Velvet broke into the Knockouts scene in 2007, that women’s division was the best pro wrestling had to offer at the time. The Beautiful People stable was one you loved to hate, but also loved to watch!

I’m glad to see that she’s leaving the wrestling business fulfilled and that there is much more to look forward to in her new career and the new path that she is taking. All said and done, Velvet Sky has a lot of great moments to look back on.