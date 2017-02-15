Indy News: Co-Creator of Wrestling Society X Kevin Kleinman discusses the Wrestling Show on its 10th Anniversary

Kleinman says the promotion wanted to sign Sami Zayn at one point.

Wrestling Society X celebrated its 10th Anniversary

What's the story?

On the 10th of February, Wrestling Society X's co-creator and booker Kevin Kleinman participated in an interview with Paste magazine, wherein he spoke about how he got the idea for WS-X and which Superstars he wanted to sign for the now-defunct show's second season.

In case you didn't know...

Wrestling Society X was a wrestling show, presented as a secret society, wherein matches used to take place in an arena known to the audiences as the WSX Bunker. Every match in WSX came under the "Falls Count Anywhere" stipulation.

The show's creators used highly vocal plants in the audience. Special effects were also used to give the show a unique feeling.

Before the beginning of every show, WSX featured guest musical performances. Wrestlers of today, such as Seth Rollins, Matt Sydal, Joey Ryan, Justin Credible, and much more, were a part of the show.

The heart of the matter

Kleinman, while discussing the origins of WSX, said that he got the idea for the show after finding out that many punk rock bands were into wrestling, especially Xtreme Pro Wrestling, which was a backyard wrestling promotion.

Kleinman said that initially, they were going to name the show "Rancid Wrestling Federation". But, the popular punk-rock band didn't allow MTV to use their name because they wanted total autonomy with everything that included their name. Thus, after throwing around a few more names, Kleinman came up with Wrestling Society X.

Kleinman also revealed the Superstars he wanted to sign for the show's season. He said that performers such as Fergal Devitt (Finn Balor), El Generico (Sami Zayn), Nigel McGuinness, PAC (Neville), and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) were thrown around for consideration.

The interview on this long-forgotten promotion had been conducted to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

What's next?

WSX's co-creator Kevin Kleinman now presides over the Masked Republic, a media organisation, which focuses on Lucha Libre. He also works for Viz Media as the Director of Digital Operations and Partner Development.

Sportskeeda's take

WSX was the Lucha Underground before Lucha Underground came to be. Someday, we may get the opportunity to see a reboot of the franchise. With the right minds and right talent, anything's possible.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com