From the Indy Rumor Mill: Santino Marella could be returning to the ring

The Milan Miracle is poised to make a comeback to professional wrestling.

Santino Marella won the Intercontinental Championship on his debut

Santino Marella, who announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2014, is set to wrestle again. According to a report from EWrestlingnews.com, Destiny World Wrestling competed against Marella’s Battle Arts Professional Wrestling in six-man tag team match with the stipulation being that if Destiny World Wrestling were to triumph over the latter, the Milan Miracle would have to return for one more match.

Santino Marella was a mainstay in WWE for seven years, and he won various titles such as the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and the Tag Team Championship.

After a third neck injury, Marella, whose real name is Anthony Carelli, announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2014. Although he remained a part of the main roster until May of 2016.

Santino Marella inaugurated the Battle Arts Academy in Mississauga, Ontario in 2013 to assist those who aspire to become professional wrestlers or mixed martial artists. Both Destiny World Wrestling and Battle Arts Professional Wrestling run shows at Carelli’s Battle Arts Academy

In the aforementioned match, Destiny World Wrestling defeated the Battle Arts Professional Wrestling. This means that the former Intercontinental Champion must come out of retirement and compete in a future Destiny event.

As of this writing, no official announcement has been made, but Santino Marella is being advertised for a number of upcoming Destiny World Wrestling shows.

Marella hasn’t performed as a professional wrestler since 2014. As Destiny has prevailed over the Battle Arts, the return of Milan Miracle seems imminent.

Santino Marella has suffered three major neck injuries throughout his professional wrestling career. His age coupled with his health record makes a full-time return an unlikely scenario.

This comes as great news for Marella’s fans and the budding Destiny World Wrestling.

