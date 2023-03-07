Injured star expected to be ready for big show, beloved Hall of Famer - 5 major matches for Liv Morgan at WWE WrestleMania 39

Liv Morgan is a top superstar on WWE SmackDown. The talented wrestler rose to the top of the industry, even capturing the Women's Money in the Bank & the SmackDown Women's Championship last year.

This has been a rockier year for the talented star thus far. She's been competitive in major matches, but she isn't picking up key wins. As a result, Morgan doesn't currently have a major ongoing rivalry or storyline.

It isn't currently known what Liv will do at WWE WrestleMania 39. If the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal returns, she could be a favorite to win. Morgan could also find herself in some other type of multi-woman bout.

Still, The Miracle Kid could and probably should have a major singles match at The Show of Shows. There are several intriguing & compelling bouts that she could still have in California. This article will dive in and look at five possible matches she could have at WrestleMania and which opponents make the most sense as possible opposition.

Below are five major matches for Liv Morgan at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Liv Morgan could wrestle NXT's Meiko Satomura

Meiko Satomura is one of the best wrestlers in WWE regardless of brand, age, or gender. The veteran superstar had her first match all the way back in 1995. She even appeared on WCW programming a few times, although she spent the bulk of her career in Japan.

The Final Boss eventually found her way to WWE. She first participated in the Mae Young Classic and then later joined NXT UK as an in-ring talent & coach, where she eventually won the NXT UK Women's Championship. Since the brand shut down, Meiko has joined NXT in the United States.

Liv Morgan could potentially battle the talented veteran at WrestleMania 39. There's no indication as to whether or not Meiko will ever join the main roster given her role as a coach, but a big-time bout between the two could make for a show stealer.

#4. She & Raquel Rodriguez could clash

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez is the biggest female superstar on WWE SmackDown. The powerhouse first began wrestling professionally in 2014 and signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016. She has since gone on to win four championships, with three being in NXT and one while on the main roster.

The intimidating Texan & Liv Morgan have had an interesting relationship on television in recent weeks. Liv randomly stood up to Raquel backstage, seemingly trying to pick a fight with the powerful woman. Following their match, they went on to team up for a brief period.

Despite getting on the same page, Raquel and Liv are seemingly still far from friends, especially after how they clashed at Elimination Chamber. Their issues could turn into a fully fleshed out rivalry and the two could clash at WrestleMania.

#3. Morgan could have a rematch with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey & Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey isn't just a professional wrestler, but a former UFC Champion, high-level mixed martial artist, and actress. Despite her success in various avenues, her WWE success may be the most impressive, as The Baddest Woman On The Planet is a three-time Women's Champion.

Liv Morgan and Ronda have a lot of history together. When Liv won the Money in the Bank briefcase last year, she cashed it in on Rousey. They battled twice more afterwards, with Ronda ultimately dethroning the popular superstar.

The Miracle Kid and The Baddest Woman On The Planet could potentially reignite their rivalry going into WWE WrestleMania. Shayna Baszler & Rousey are seemingly unstoppable as a duo, but Liv is one of only a few stars to have beaten them both. Morgan stepping up to them again would make a lot of sense.

#2. She could feud with Bayley

Bayley on RAW

Bayley is one of the most accomplished female superstars in WWE history. The talented star first rose to prominence as a member of the NXT Four Horsewomen. While on the brand, she captured the NXT Women's Championship. She has since won every title available to women superstars on WWE's main roster.

The Role Model is currently the leader of Damage CTRL. She, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have dominated Monday Night RAW since the stable formed at SummerSlam. Very few have been able to get one over on them, and even then, Damage CTRL often has the last laugh.

A feud between Liv Morgan & Bayley feels inevitable and overdue. The Role Model is one of the top heels in the company, while The Miracle Kid is one of the best babyfaces the promotion has to offer. A feud between them makes sense, especially if it leads to a major match at WrestleMania.

#1. Liv could wrestle Trish Stratus at WWE WrestleMania 39

Trish Stratus is an iconic WWE Superstar. She first joined the promotion during the Attitude Era but truly excelled as a singles competitor during the Ruthless Aggression Era. While she's semi-retired, Stratus still appears on programming from time to time.

The WWE Hall of Famer shockingly returned on RAW recently. She helped Becky Lynch & Lita thwart Bayley's cheating, ultimately aiding the duo in winning the Women's Tag Team Titles. Her goals upon returning to World Wrestling Entertainment are otherwise unclear.

Stratus could be aiming for a big-time WrestleMania bout. While Damage CTRL, or Bayley specifically, may make the most sense, there are other intriguing options. Trish Stratus and Liv Morgan clashing, for example, could make for compelling television. How would the two stars from different generations mesh together? Who would win the bout?

