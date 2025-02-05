Injured star likely returning soon, Gunther's real WrestleMania opponent? - 4 dream feuds for AJ Styles on WWE RAW

WWE fans have had a lot of thoughts about the 2025 Royal Rumble. Some believed it was a fantastic show, while other wrestling fans had their issues with the event. Reception was certainly mixed.

What wasn't mixed was the excitement for the return of AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One had been away for months due to a foot injury, but he showed up in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Not only that, but he even had his old theme song back.

That isn't the end of the news for Styles, however. On Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce revealed the final transfer for the red brand as part of the Transfer Window was moving The Phenomenal One from SmackDown to the flagship show.

Now that AJ has moved from the blue brand to RAW, there are exciting possibilities awaiting him. In fact, there are many dream feuds The Phenomenal One could have. This article will take a look at four in particular, including a big fight with a fellow legend on the biggest stage.

Below are four dream feuds for AJ Styles on WWE RAW.

#4. CM Punk and AJ Styles have come a long way and are legends

CM Punk is one of the most controversial figures in pro wrestling. Even dating back to his original run on the indies two decades ago, Punk has always been a lightning rod for controversy. That has led to him finding great success in WWE, however.

Currently, Punk has a huge opportunity awaiting him. The Voice Of The Voiceless is set to compete in a Six-Man Elimination Chamber Match at the Elimination Chamber Toronto Premium Live Event. He defeated Sami Zayn on WWE RAW to earn entry into the bout.

AJ Styles and CM Punk are longtime veterans of the industry who have known each other for decades. The pair clashing now, in the biggest company pro wrestling has to offer on the biggest brand, would be a huge moment. Their entire careers led up to this, after all.

#3. Penta vs. AJ Styles could be a dream match

Penta is one of the most impressive wrestlers in the world. He spent years honing his craft in Mexico, Lucha Underground, TNA Wrestling, and even All Elite Wrestling. He signed with WWE last year and made his official debut in January.

The lucha star has already been a hit since joining WWE. Since debuting, Penta has managed to pick up wins against Chad Gable, Pete Dunne, and Ludwig Kaiser. During RAW, however, he was jumped by Kaiser post-match.

It isn't clear how long a Ludwig-Penta feud may go, but supposing it doesn't last long, a feud between Penta and AJ Styles could be fantastic. Both men are aces in the ring and would no doubt live up to a dream match billing.

#2. Ilja Dragunov could return to WWE television and have a special feud with AJ

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most talented wrestlers in WWE despite not yet having a substantial main roster push. He was called up to television in the 2024 Draft, but just as his big push was seemingly coming, it was halted.

The Mad Dragon has been away from WWE television for months after suffering an ACL injury last year. While it isn't yet clear when he'll return to the ring, he has been working out at the Performance Center. This could mean a comeback is approaching.

If Ilja is back in action soon, he could potentially feud with AJ Styles. The two are from completely different generations and backgrounds, but they're both fierce competitors. AJ will dish out pain, and Ilja will never say die. Who stands tall in the end?

#1. Gunther vs. AJ Styles is money

Gunther has undoubtedly been one of the most dominant champions in WWE history. The Ring General set records with both the Intercontinental Championship and the United Kingdom Championship during his time with the promotion.

The Ring General is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. It is believed by many that he'll wrestle Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41, but that is far from guaranteed. Gunther could instead be free if Jey pursues Oba Femi or even Cody Rhodes.

If Gunther is indeed free, AJ Styles would make for a tremendous opponent for the 2024 King of the Ring. AJ can play a great underdog, and the dominant Gunther beating Styles down would be absolutely fascinating to watch. Fans would love this, and simply put, the feud would be money.

