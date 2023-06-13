Injured star to return and dethrone top champion? - 4 WWE stars who could win the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW featured another championship belt being introduced, and the move has been widely praised by fans. The WWE & Universal Championships were recently consolidated into one belt, the World Heavyweight Championship debuted, and Asuka's title was updated to become the WWE Women's Championship.

This time, the SmackDown Women's Championship has been changed. The belt has been re-branded to the Women's World Championship, with a design update to look like Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

No new rivalry was created on Monday Night RAW for Rhea Ripley, and it left some fans disappointed. Many are hoping to see who she might face next and who could potentially dethrone The Eradicator.

This article will look at four of the top stars on Monday Night RAW who could potentially defeat The Nightmare.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley have teased a feud

Raquel Rodriguez is currently a star on the WWE RAW brand. She first found success on NXT, where she won both the NXT Women's Championship and tag team gold. She has since found tag team success on the main roster as well.

The superstar is no stranger to Rhea Ripley. The two were close friends while on NXT but also became rivals at one stage. They've had a moment or two where they've stared each other down since joining the main roster, teasing an impending feud.

Given their past and the fact that Raquel is one of the very few women who has a size advantage over The Eradicator, she could be the person to win the newly minted WWE Women's World Championship. Rodriguez is destined for a push, and that'd be the perfect way to pay it off.

#3. Liv Morgan has a lot of history with The Nightmare

Liv Morgan is one of WWE's most popular stars. While she's currently out with an injury, she's a former Women's Tag Team Champion, Money in the Bank winner, and SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Miracle Kid and The Eradicator were close friends at one stage. In fact, the two were even in contention for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, the pair failed to win the gold, which resulted in Rhea turning her back on Liv.

If anybody should beat Rhea Ripley, it should be Liv. Not only because of their past but also to make up for Morgan losing the title to Ronda Rousey in a somewhat deflating fashion. Plus, they went the distance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, so Morgan finally beating Rhea would pay that off too.

#2. Piper Niven is a believable threat

Piper Niven and Zelina Vega

Piper Niven is one of WWE's most underrated superstars. The Scottish powerhouse found success on NXT UK before joining the main roster as Doudrop. She went back to her Piper Niven moniker as of the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Niven and Ripley battled briefly on NXT UK. While the British brand was shut down last year, it did host many memorable bouts, including the two stalwarts of women's wrestling clashing. Still, that was early in both of their careers.

Both superstars have evolved considerably over the last few years, but Piper's push has been lacking consistency. Rhea could help elevate Niven by putting the powerhouse over and allowing Piper to become a top star on Monday Night RAW.

#1. Becky Lynch is the top female star in WWE

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is likely the most popular female star in WWE at the moment. The Man is the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion, and at one time, was the longest reigning RAW Women's Champion, and is the first woman to win in the main event of WrestleMania.

Many fans believe that Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley is a dream match, and the company certainly seems to agree. They've teased the two, eventually fighting multiple times now, with serious staredowns. Fans are begging for the bout to finally happen.

While the match probably won't happen until a major event such as SummerSlam or WrestleMania, Lynch and Ripley clashing seems inevitable. While The Man doesn't need to beat the new champion but could be a viable option given her stature as a top wrestler in the company.

