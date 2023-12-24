Injured star to return under a new and intense persona? - 4 WWE NXT stars who must turn heel in 2024

WWE is the biggest and most successful pro wrestling promotion in history. And moreover it is unheard of for a promotion to have three extremely successful brands.

World Wrestling Entertainment has done the impossible. They have RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, all of which have major television deals on cable or broadcast television. NXT, the company's developmental brand, is perhaps the most exciting.

NXT has gone through a handful of eras since its inception. However, the white & gold era of NXT has earned the brand a multi-million dollar television deal with The CW beginning in 2024.

While NXT is a great show, it still needs some twists and turns to keep fans engaged. One way to make some noise and attract an audience is by having stars turn heel. Shawn Michaels may do exactly that with a handful of names listed in this article. Doing so would change their careers and help NXT as a whole.

Below are four WWE NXT stars who must turn heel in 2024.

#4. Josh Briggs needs to break out on his own in WWE

Josh Briggs is a powerful WWE superstar performer currently assigned to the NXT brand. He developed in the New England indie scene before eventually ending up in EVOLVE Wrestling. That led to him joining NXT, where he has remained ever since.

For the bulk of Josh's time on NXT, he has been in a tag team with Brooks Jensen. Fallon Henley, one of the best female stars in the company, is also with the pair. As a duo, Briggs and Jensen even managed to win the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Titles before the brand was shuttered.

Recently, Josh has been looking to become a solo star. He even intends to battle Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup. It appears he plans to leave Brooks behind, which could lead to a heel turn and subsequent push up the card in 2024.

#3. Carmelo Hayes needs to properly turn on Trick Williams

Carmelo Hayes is one of the most successful NXT performers of the modern era. He is arguably the greatest North American Champion in the brand's history and even won the NXT Championship earlier this year from Bron Breakker.

Hayes just had his biggest spotlight yet in WWE by appearing on Friday Night SmackDown twice. He beat Grayson Waller in singles action in his debut match and then went on to battle Kevin Owens this past week.

In recent weeks, Carmelo has been teasing a heel turn. Many even believe that he is the man who attacked Trick Williams several weeks back on NXT. In 2024, revealing that he is indeed the man who attacked Trick could cement Hayes as a villain.

#2. Nikkita Lyons may be best off as a villain

Nikkita Lyons is an imposing WWE superstar. She is athletic and capable of some of the stiffest kicks in professional wrestling. Lyons also has a height and overall size advantage over most of her opponents.

Fans have only recently seen Lyons in the ring again, as she was out of action for months due to a leg injury. She made her comeback, getting revenge on Blair Davenport for the initial injury, and has since been seen uniting with Lyra Valkyria.

While Nikkita has all of the potential in the world, her uniting with Lyra could ultimately be a swerve. Lyons could turn on the WWE NXT Women's Champion in the coming months, which could then lead to a title match between the pair. It could be the best role for her.

#1. Wendy Choo could reinvent herself upon returning from injury

Wendy Choo is an underrated talent currently signed to the WWE NXT brand. She started her career with the company in the Mae Young Classic in 2018 and went on to join NXT full-time in 2019.

Unfortunately, the talented performer hasn't been in the ring for quite some time. She last wrestled on WWE NXT Level Up way back in May. Choo has seemingly been out of action with an injury ever since.

When Wendy is ready to return to the ring, it may be time for her to change the gimmick up. While NXT can still be gimmicky, it is far less over the top than it was in the NXT 2.0 era. As a result, Wendy returning as a heel who ditches her happy persona may be the right move.

