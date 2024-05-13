Injured star to return, physical beating, and more - 4 possible finishes for Gunther vs Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW

The 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring is the next Premium Live Event being offered by the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. This comes on the heels of an incredibly successful WrestleMania and a very memorable Backlash France.

As the title suggests, the big hook for the upcoming Premium Live Event is the fact that two tournaments will be decided. Both the King of the Ring and the Queen of the Ring will be crowned in Saudi Arabia. The tournament kicked off last week and looks to continue on RAW and SmackDown.

One interesting match booked for the upcoming show is Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston. The Ring General defeated Sheamus in the main event of RAW last week to move forward. Meanwhile, Kofi defeated the legendary Rey Mysterio at a live event this past weekend to earn a spot in the second round.

Kofi and Gunther aren't strangers to one another, but what will happen when the pair of former Intercontinental Champions clash on the red brand? This article will look at a handful of ways the bout could conclude.

Below are four possible finishes for Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW.

#4. Gunther could defeat Kofi Kingston clean

Gunther is an incredible pro wrestler. He wrestled on the European indie scene and then internationally for years before he joined WWE. He has since been part of NXT UK, NXT, RAW, and SmackDown brands.

Notably, The Ring General has held two titles in WWE. He is a former United Kingdom Champion and Intercontinental Champion. Not only has he held both belts, but Gunther has held each title for a record amount of time. In fact, he only just recently lost his Intercontinental Title to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL.

Given how good Gunther is, it should be no surprise that he might defeat Kofi cleanly. He could hit a vicious Lariat and then a Powerbomb to pin the former world champion fair and square in the middle of the ring.

#3. Kofi Kingston could pull off a massive upset

There is no doubt that Gunther is an incredible wrestler, but fans should not sleep on Kofi Kingston. He has had an incredible career in WWE dating back over 15 years now. He has been a regular on ECW, RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT at various points.

Not only has he been on each show, but Kingston has won gold just about everywhere. He is a former United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and WWE Champion. He's also held numerous tag team belts with The New Day.

If anybody can pull off an upset victory against Gunther, it may very well be Kingston. As a result, when the two clash on RAW, an S.O.S. or a Trouble In Paradise kick could spell the end of The Ring General in the King of the Ring Tournament.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser could interfere and help Gunther on WWE RAW

Ludwig Kaiser interfering on Gunther's behalf

Gunther is extremely successful in WWE, but he hasn't been alone for the bulk of his career. He is been the leader of Imperium for the majority of his run, albeit with different members in the stable depending on the time period.

In total, The Ring General has been joined by Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and Alexander Wolfe at different points. Today, though, Ludwig is the only other active member of the WWE faction after both Vinci and Wolfe were booted from the faction.

Ludwig is an incredible wrestler, but more than that, he's a great number two for Gunther. He will help whenever he can and may very well do it on RAW. Even if he just causes a distraction, Kaiser could be the difference maker that allows Gunther to pick up the victory. A distraction followed by a massive chop could be all that's needed for success.

#1. Xavier Woods could return from injury to cost The Ring General a win

As noted, Kofi Kingston is part of The New Day. The faction has been around for around a decade now and has also included Xavier Woods and Big E. Unfortunately, the powerful E suffered what may be a career-ending neck injury back in 2022.

As a result, Kofi and Xavier Woods have kept things held down for the WWE stable. Lately, though, Kofi has had to go at it alone. Woods battled Gunther on a recent episode of RAW and The Ring General beat down the former King of the Ring so badly that he's been out on injury reserve.

Woods could return during the Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston bout on the red brand. In order to get revenge on The Ring General, he may attack him behind the referee's back. This would then allow Kofi to pick up a win. The win wouldn't be clean, but it'd be much-needed payback.

