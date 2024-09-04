Injured star's big return, Major match to end in chaos? - 4 potential finishes for Giulia's in-ring debut in WWE

WWE No Mercy 2024 aired this past Sunday live from Denver, Colorado. The show was a good one, as it featured a standout NXT Tag Team Title match and one of the more entertaining NXT Women's Championship bouts in recent memory.

The NXT Women's Title was on the line when Roxanne Perez took on Jaida Parker. Perez retained her belt in a hard-fought bout, but she was later confronted by the debuting Giulia.

NXT last night featured the next chapter in their story. Giulia once again confronted Roxanne Perez, this time in the closing moments of the episode. On Tuesday, Giulia took a microphone and challenged The Prodigy to a singles match when NXT debuts on The CW next month.

Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez is a dream match that fans have been eagerly anticipating all year. Of course, there is no information available about how this upcoming bout will end, but there are some exciting options. This article will take a look at four potential ways that the impending title match could conclude.

#4 Giulia could win the NXT Women's Championship on her WWE debut

Giulia is a force to be reckoned with inside the ring. Before officially joining WWE, the Italian-Japanese performer was a top star in Japan for many years. While on the scene, she won several titles, including capturing gold in STARDOM.

The Beautiful Madness is known for her hard-hitting style. She throws forearms and other strikes that make the toughest stars squirm just from watching her form. Truthfully, Giulia is a major threat to anybody in WWE.

As a result, there is a very real chance that Roxanne will be knocked out and soundly defeated when she goes one-on-one with the debutant. A potential knockout victory will lead to Giulia being awarded the NXT Women's Championship, which would be quite impressive for her debut match.

#3 Roxanne Perez could cheat to win

Roxanne Perez is called The Prodigy and for good reason. She is unbelievably talented at only 22 years old, winning the NXT Women's Champion and the NXT Women's Tag Team Title.

The Prodigy has had quite the run as the NXT Women's Champion. This second reign with the title has seen Roxanne defeat Natalya, Lyra Valkyria, Tatum Paxley, and Jordynne Grace, among others.

Given the high level of competition Perez has defeated, there is certainly a chance that she can defeat Giulia. With that being said, The Prodigy will likely have to cheat to do so. Don't be surprised to see her put her foot on the ropes or hold onto Giulia's gear when pinning the latter.

#2 Chelsea Green could attack both women and cause a no contest

Chelsea Green is a veteran in the pro wrestling game. She was first seen by WWE fans on Tough Enough. After failing to earn a contract, she went on to find success in IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground before eventually joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

While Chelsea is often seen teaming up with Piper Niven on WWE SmackDown, she appeared on NXT this week. Chelsea confronted Roxanne Perez, but Giulia showed up and delivered a stiff forearm and brutal knee to the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Chelsea wanted to challenge Roxanne, but Giulia clearly prevented it. As a result of that chaos, Green could show up during their upcoming title match and lay both women out. Chelsea could use a steel chair to assault both women. The referee would be forced to call for the match to end and Chelsea would get the last laugh.

#1 Cora Jade could return from injury to help Roxanne win

Cora Jade is a controversial WWE Superstar. Some fans love her despite the various villainous actions she partakes in. Meanwhile, others have turned against the arrogant and downright disrespectful Cora.

Jade and Roxanne Perez were best of friends and tag team partners before Cora eventually turned heel. While the two haven't officially made up on WWE television, they do interact often on social media.

In what could be an epic moment, Cora could return from her serious injury and help Roxanne defeat Giulia. This could then lead to Perez and Jade attempting to take over NXT as friends once again, but this time with a worse attitude. Giulia could be stopped by a kendo stick shot to the back if the referee misses it. A quick Pop Rox from there seals the deal for Perez.

