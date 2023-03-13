Injured star set to return to action, former world champion - 5 WWE Superstars who could fight Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania if Rey refuses

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most despised stars in all of WWE. The third-generation superstar is the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio, although Dom doesn't seem proud of that based on his recent television and social media actions.

The ex-Con Dom has been regularly disrespecting his iconic wrestling dad since joining The Judgment Day last year. This even took place on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, where Rey was announced as a new inductee into the company's prestigious Hall of Fame.

Despite the younger Mysterio's continued disrespect towards Rey, the legendary masked star refuses to strike his son. He won't fight back no matter what Dom does. While many fans are hoping to see the two clash at WrestleMania, the masked man may ultimately never choose to fight his son.

If Rey Mysterio doesn't fight his son Dominik at the Show Of Shows, the brash and arrogant Mysterio will need a different opponent. Many top stars are still not yet booked for the big event, many of whom could step up to the Judgment Day member. Who might Dom fight at the epic show?

Below are five WWE superstars who could fight Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania if Rey refuses.

#5. Santos Escobar still wants to shut Dom up

Santos Escobar is one of the most underrated stars in World Wrestling Entertainment. The veteran wrestler won the Cruiserweight Championship on NXT and is now a member of WWE's main roster.

The talented star currently leads Legado del Fantasma on WWE SmackDown. Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde are the other members of the group, but he's also shown allegiance to Rey Mysterio.

In fact, Santos and the rest of Legado have stood up to Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day in recent weeks. If Rey refuses to fight his son, Escobar may be the one to stand up to the ex-Con Dom and attempt to knock some sense into him again. It may not work, but he'll certainly try.

#4. Sheamus may be free at WWE WrestleMania

Sheamus on SmackDown

Sheamus is one of the most consistent in-ring stars in WWE. He's a multi-time world champion who has been a dominant force in the promotion for almost a decade and a half, yet he's arguably better than ever as an in-ring performer.

The Celtic Warrior's spot at WrestleMania isn't yet clear. He and Drew McIntyre both ended up winning a multi-man match on Friday Night SmackDown, where the winner was meant to fight Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at 'Mania. The two will now face off to determine who will earn the spot.

If Sheamus ultimately loses to Drew and can't pursue the Intercontinental Championship at The Show Of Shows, he'll likely be in a foul mood. He may choose to take out his frustrations on the punchable face of Dominik Mysterio at the biggest show of the year.

#3. Johnny Gargano could compete at NXT Stand and Deliver and WrestleMania back-to-back

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Johnny Gargano returning to NXT to face Grayson Waller, the man who took him out the last time he was there.



Johnny Gargano is the heart and soul of NXT. He held every title the brand had to offer at one stage and has since moved on to the main roster after returning to WWE last fall.

The former NXT Champion has been trying to make a name for himself on Monday Night RAW, but he's also shifted his focus back to NXT for one big show. Johnny Wrestling is set to appear at NXT Stand and Deliver and fight Grayson Waller, the man who unceremoniously booted Gargano from the brand.

While Gargano is already set for a big match during WrestleMania weekend, there's no reason why he can't compete at both NXT Stand and Deliver and then The Show Of Shows. A bout with Dominik makes sense since he recently stood up to Judgment Day and even defeated Finn Balor.

#2. Drew McIntyre could also be free at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is a freak of nature. He's a massive individual who can also be cat-like with his agility at times. The former world champion has been a dominant force in WWE since rejoining the promotion, having won gold on both NXT and the main roster.

Like Sheamus, Drew's WrestleMania status is currently up in the air. He'll go one-on-one with The Celtic Warrior on WWE SmackDown to determine who will face Gunther at The Show Of Shows. If Sheamus wins that bout, Drew won't have a match penciled in for the major event.

The Scottish Psychopath could then potentially stand up for Rey Mysterio and fight Dominik at WrestleMania. He's recently praised Rey on social media, showing a lot of respect for the new Hall of Famer. What better way to show respect than to beat the heck out of Rey's unruly son?

#1. AJ Styles could return to action

AJ Styles hitting The Styles Clash

AJ Styles is one of the best in-ring talents ever. He joined WWE in 2016 after spending nearly two decades in pro wrestling and went on to become a multi-time world champion, tag team champion, and mid-card title holder. He's headlined major premium live events and has even been in a world title bout at WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One has been on the injured reserve list for several months. He injured his ankle at a live event on December 28, 2022. A return date isn't yet known, but many hope to see him just in time for The Show Of Shows.

If AJ does return in time for WWE WrestleMania, he may challenge Dominik Mysterio at the big event. The O.C. and The Judgment Day have had issues in the past, so it'd make sense to continue that at the biggest show of the year.

