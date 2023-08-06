Injured superstar to return and announce his retirement? 4 huge surprises that could happen on WWE RAW after SummerSlam

With The Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam 2023, in history books, the focus now shifts towards the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The post-SummerSlam edition of the red brand is scheduled to emanate live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 7, 2023.

Apart from featuring the fallout from the PLE, the upcoming show could have several surprises in store for fans. These potential surprises could lay down the breadcrumbs for future storylines and angles.

On that note, here are four surprises that could happen on RAW after SummerSlam.

#4. Big E returns to announce his retirement

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Says he’s had talks with WWE over interest in doing color commentary.



And is happy to have no nerve damage whilst taking his time to make the best decision & wants to live a healthy life.… pic.twitter.com/HO6vpRQ5iZ Big E revealed that some doctors have suggested that he never wrestle again.Says he’s had talks with WWE over interest in doing color commentary.And is happy to have no nerve damage whilst taking his time to make the best decision & wants to live a healthy life.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As you may know, Big E has been nursing a neck injury for over a year now. The New Day member has been on the shelf since March 2022. While it was rumored earlier that Big E could return to action very soon, the former champion's recent comments suggest otherwise.

During the SummerSlam media conferences, E revealed that some doctors have advised him to leave wrestling. Moreover, he has had talks with the Stamford-based promotion over interest in doing color commentary.

Given the recent developments, there's a huge cloud over Big E's in-ring future. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if E returns on WWE RAW to announce his retirement.

#3. Finn Balor turns on Damian Priest

Finn Balor took on Seth Rollins in a one-on-one contest for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. However, he succumbed to a defeat due to Damian Priest's interference in the match.

Given how things unfolded, The Prince could turn on his stablemate on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Balor could blame Priest for his loss before laying waste to him.

#2. Gunther's next challenger is revealed on WWE RAW

WWE @WWE



@WWEGable lasted the five minutes but @Gunther_AUT won't go down without a fight!



#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fhCpZUf2s8 GUNTHER DIDN'T WANT TO HEAR NO BELL!@WWEGable lasted the five minutes but @Gunther_AUT won't go down without a fight!

Gunther successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2023. With that, his ongoing feud against The Scottish Warrior has seemingly reached its climax.

Hence, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW could see WWE reveal Gunther's next challenger, and it could be none other than Chad Gable. The Alpha Academy member earned a massive win over The Ring General on the last episode of the red brand.

Given that, it seems a singles push could be on the cards for Gable. The creative team could have him feud with Gunther for the IC Title in the coming days.

#1. Randy Orton returns from injury

Randy Orton was rumored to be making his long-awaited return at SummerSlam. However, it didn't happen. Nonetheless, the company could be saving The Viper's return for the post-SummerSlam edition of the red brand.

The Legend Killer could return after more than a year on Monday's show, much to the delight of WWE fans. If so, it will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for The Viper upon his comeback.

Should Randy Orton return on Monday Night RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here