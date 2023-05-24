Injured superstar to return as part of major faction - 4 female WWE stars who can join The Bloodline

The Bloodline is becoming the most dominant faction in WWE history. In fact, the stable could be called the most impressive and dominant in the history of professional wrestling. They have certainly had the gold to back it up.

The group's leader is Roman Reigns, who demands excellence from the faction. Jimmy & Jey Uso are responsible for much of the stable's success. Then there's Solo Sikoa, who is the Enforcer of The Bloodline, and Paul Heyman, who serves as the group's Wiseman.

The Bloodline has managed to hold numerous titles. Roman has captured both the WWE & the Universal Championships. Jimmy & Jey were the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions until recently. Solo once held the NXT North American Championship, albeit briefly.

Surprisingly, though, there is yet to be a female member of the faction. This is surprising since there is so much gold to collect in the women's division. This article will look at a handful of female stars who could potentially fit in with The Bloodline.

#4. Tamina has a long and storied relationship with The Bloodline

Tamina Snuka is of the most powerful women in all of WWE. The daughter of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, Tamina is currently a member of the SmackDown brand. She's a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and a multi-time 24/7 Champion.

The powerful superstar is related to The Bloodline, albeit not via DNA. Instead, she's related by marriage. Tamina's father had married into the family, thus making her a cousin to Roman, The Usos, & Solo Sikoa.

Given that The Bloodline is yet to have a female star added to the group, who better than a family member? Even without being blood-related, Tamina is as close to the family as it comes. She even debuted on the main roster alongside The Usos over a decade ago.

#3. Charlotte Flair is arguably the Roman Reigns of the women's division

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated athletes in WWE history and, inarguably, the most decorated female athlete in wrestling history. She's captured 17 championships between NXT, RAW, & SmackDown, which is incredibly impressive.

The Queen has been away from television for over a month now. She last competed at WrestleMania 39, where Rhea Ripley defeated her. She had been away for almost the entire latter half of 2022, as well.

Flair could join The Bloodline when she returns to WWE television. While she has no relationship with The Bloodline per se, she does know what it is like to be part of a famous wrestling family. Beyond that, given her domination of the women's division for years, it could be argued that Flair knows exactly what it is like to be The Head of The Table. Who better to join the group than someone who can relate?

#2. Dakota Kai could join The Bloodline when she returns from injury

Dakota Kai is one of the most underrated superstars in WWE. She's a multi-time champion, winning tag team gold on NXT and the main roster. She's a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Unfortunately, Dakota Kai tore her ACL and had surgery, seemingly due to protecting Liv Morgan in a bout. Liv had also suffered an injury during the match, and Dakota protected her to the best of her ability.

While Kai's decision was ethical and admirable, it does leave her out of action for the time being. Many believe that Damage CTRL will be finished by the time she returns. If this ends up being the case, she could join The Bloodline. Given her Samoan heritage, it would certainly fit, even if she's not related to the powerful faction.

#1. Ava Raine could join WWE's main roster with the successful stable

Ava Raine is one of WWE's newest superstars. She has been making a splash on the NXT brand, but fans already knew who she was before her debut, thanks to her family. Ava is the daughter of The Rock, one of the biggest wrestling stars of all time.

The creepy Raine is a member of The Schism on NXT alongside Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid. However, the stable's future is very much in doubt, as Rip & Jagger publicly requested their release not too long ago. They will seemingly exit the company once their contracts expire later this year.

Given that Ava is The Rock's daughter and High Chief Peter Maivia is her great-grandfather, her ties to The Bloodline are pretty strong. She could potentially join her cousins on the main roster and bring something fresh to the dominant stable.

