Injured Superstar takes shot at Becky Lynch for punching security guard on WWE RAW

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 09:44 IST SHARE

Lynch, moments before attacking the guard

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair got into a brawl with NXT's Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. "The Man" went a bit too far in the end and ended up dropping a security guard with a punch to the face. Injured Superstar Nia Jax posted a tweet shortly after, taking a shot at Lynch for hitting the guard.

Also read: Seth Rollins has advice for CM Punk following WWE Backstage hype tweet

The tension between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax isn't exactly a secret. The buildup to last year's Survivor Series PPV saw Lynch and the SmackDown Women's roster invading RAW.

Nia Jax's punch ended up giving Lynch a bloody face, which was instrumental in garnering a huge babyface reaction for "The Man". Lynch exacted revenge for the same during the Royal Rumble match earlier this year. Jax got injured after WrestleMania and took a break to undergo surgery.

It seems like Jax has been keeping an eye on RAW, as she took a shot at the RAW Women's Champion on Twitter, following Lynch's attack on a security guard on RAW. Jax hinted that there would be major backlash if the roles were reversed.

If a dude punched a female security in the face....there would be a riot. #JustSayin. But I guess that was a “man” — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) November 19, 2019

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!