Seth Rollins has advice for CM Punk following WWE Backstage hype tweet

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 08:47 IST SHARE

CM Punk

WWE Backstage Analyst CM Punk recently posted a tweet and opened up on feeling weird to catch up on what has happened over the past 5 years. Punk further stated that he's going to talk about a lot of things on the upcoming edition of WWE Backstage, which garnered a response from Seth Rollins. Rollins advised Punk to stop talking about him and fight him instead.

Rollins wants Punk in a ring

Punk's return last week was big news and something that many had given up hope on. The Straightedge Superstar had been away from WWE for the past 5 years and is now working for WWE Backstage as an Analyst. Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins had posted a tweet upon Punk's return, laying down a challenge.

Punk's latest tweet saw him hinting that he will be talking about both WWE and AEW, among other things, as the former WWE Champion tagged both Vince McMahon and Tony Khan in the tweet. Seth Rollins responded to Punk's tweet and asked him to fight, instead of talking about the Beastslayer. Check out the tweets below:

Don’t talk about me, fight me. I’ll catch ya right up. https://t.co/CiyQqQ6Bjt — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 18, 2019

