AJ Lee posts tweet following CM Punk's return

Punk and Lee

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk made an appearance on WWE Backstage last week, and will be working on the show as an analyst. Punk's wife AJ Lee has now reacted to the return, and posted a tweet asking fans what did she miss.

Punk shocks the Pro Wrestling world

There were many who had lost all hope in regards to a CM Punk return. The Straightedge Superstar has finally returned, albeit not in an in-ring capacity. Punk will work on WWE Backstage as an analyst, alongside Renee Young, Booker T, and others.

Soon after the return, WWE began mentioning Punk on its social media handles, and this has led to many fans believing that the former WWE Champion might return to the squared circle in the near future.

AJ Lee, former WWE Divas Champion and CM Punk's wife, has finally reacted to Punk's return, though not in a direct manner. Lee posted a tweet stating that she's been offline for a while, and asked whether she missed anything.

Been offline. What did I miss? — AJ (@TheAJMendez) November 17, 2019

