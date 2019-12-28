Injured WWE Superstar returns before SmackDown Live

Earlier this week, reports suggested that one-half of The Revival, Dash Wilder, was injured and he did not wrestle at a live event.

But, there's good news for fans of the SmackDown Superstar as he returned to in-ring action, before this week's SmackDown Live - the final one of 2019.

As per WrestlingInc, Wilder and his teammate Scott Dawson, wrestled in a dark match before SmackDown went on air this past week. The Revival wrestled in a tag team match against two members of the Lucha House Party - Gran Metalik and Kalisto.

Wilder and Dawson got the win in the match after they hit the Shatter Machine on Metalik and Kalisto in the dark match. The report stated that Wilder looked fit and "showed no signs of an injury".

At a WWE live event on December 26, Wilder was at ringside but could not compete in a tag team match as he was injured. Dawson tagged with Curtis Axel in a tag team match featuring The New Day and Lucha House Party.

With reports hinting at The Revival unlikely to sign a new contract, we may not see them a lot on television if they do not want agree to a new deal with WWE.

