Injured WWE Superstar shares one-word reaction to RAW star switching brands

An injured WWE Superstar has shared a one-word reaction after news broke today that a popular talent will be leaving RAW.

It was announced earlier today by Variety that WWE will be shaking up their broadcast teams on RAW and SmackDown. Jackie Redmond will now serve as the backstage interviewer on Monday Night RAW and will be joining the Kickoff panels for premium live events. Cathy Kelley has been moved from RAW to SmackDown and will continue to conduct backstage interviews on the blue brand.

Cathy took to Twitter today to send a message to fans that she will see them on Fox for SmackDown. Dakota Kai reacted to the news and sent a one-word message to Cathy Kelley. Dakota is out of action after suffering a torn ACL on the May 12th edition of WWE SmackDown.

WWE star Bayley sends heartfelt message to Dakota Kai

Bayley recently sent a heartfelt message to Dakota Kai and said that she misses the 35-year-old superstar.

Bayley is the leader of the Damage CTRL faction comprised of herself, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. The heel group debuted last year at SummerSlam with a ton of momentum but hasn't been as successful as of late. Both Bayley and IYO SKY will be competing in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday night in London.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Role Model sent a message to Dakota and stated that she missed her fellow stablemate.

"I want to take this time to say, Hi, Dakota, I miss you. You are the greatest. And don't try to jump in on that, guys. It is my moment. [From 24:11 - 24:20]

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle 🥹🥹🥹 Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky and Bayley hugging each other at #WrestleMania 🥹🥹🥹 Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky and Bayley hugging each other at #WrestleMania ❤❤❤🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/GHbiQe7nAK

IYO SKY and Bayley are already arguing with each other heading into Money in the Bank. It will be interesting to see if Damage CTRL is still a faction when Dakota Kai is able to return from injury down the line.

Do you think it is time to disband Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.

