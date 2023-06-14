"I miss you" - Bayley sends heartfelt message to recently injured 35-year-old WWE Superstar

Bayley sent a heartfelt message to a recently injured WWE Superstar today.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against Damage CTRL's Bayley and Dakota Kai on the May 12th edition of SmackDown. Liv and Raquel picked up the victory but had to relinquish the titles due to an injury sustained by Morgan.

However, Liv Morgan wasn't the only star that got injured during the match. Dakota Kai suffered a torn ACL and will miss a significant amount of time. Morgan and Rodriguez relinquished the Women's Tag Team Championships, and they were recently won by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Bayley discussed being ringside for IYO SKY's victory over Shotzi to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank this past Friday night on SmackDown:

"I had to be ringside for IYO because I know Dakota (Kai) would be there if she could be there. But she wasn't, so I just had to be there to make sure that IYO had the love and support that she deserves when she got that victory. This is one of IYO's dream matches, so it just meant everything. This hug right here meant everything to IYO. That might even mean more than actually winning the match [From 23:16 - 23:42]

Bayley then sent a heartfelt message to Dakota Kai as she recovers from a torn ACL:

"I want to take this time to say, Hi, Dakota, I miss you. You are the greatest. And don't try to jump in on that, guys. It is my moment. [From 24:11 - 24:20]

Bayley sent Zelina Vega a message today ahead of her match against IYO SKY on SmackDown.

Zelina has already qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st and recently showed that she could hang with Rhea Ripley at Backlash. Zelina defeated Lacey Evans on the June 2nd edition of SmackDown to qualify for the ladder match on July 1st.

During her interview on WWE's The Bump today, Bayley said she respects Zelina, but she has to realize who she is going up against on Friday night:

"I can respect Zelina and everything she has done. Her match with Rhea (Ripley) in Puerto Rico was very telling. She has been around for a while, I've actually known her since the indies. We met a long time ago before we both got to WWE. I've always had respect for her work, and I don't underestimate her. I have so much respect for her, but she's got to realize who is across the ring from her. IYO SKY is already an international superstar," she said. [From 24:40 - 25:11]

Bayley qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank match by defeating Michin last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Only time will tell if a member of Damage CTRL will be able to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase this year.

