"I didn't even get a beauty shot" - Bayley rants about cameras cutting to male WWE Superstar after her win on SmackDown

Bayley complained about WWE cameras cutting away from her after her victory on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

She qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank match by defeating Michin on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump this week, Bayley boasted about her victory in the Money in the Bank qualifying match. However, The Role Model had an issue with the production of SmackDown and complained that the cameras cut to AJ Styles on commentary after her win.

"What would be great would be if we could show a beauty shot of IYO (SKY) raising my hand after the match, you know? But the camera is so quick to go to freaking AJ Styles that I didn't even get a beauty shot in. So let me just do it right here for you guys. This is your future Ms. Money in the Bank," said Bayley.

Bayley on going through a rough patch in WWE

Bayley and her faction, Damage CTRL, have gone through a rough time in WWE as of late, but she is looking to get things back on track at Money in the Bank.

Damage CTRL debuted last year at SummerSlam 2022. The heel faction looked poised to take over the women's division, but it wasn't meant to be. Damage CTRL began to fall apart after losing the Women's Tag Team Championships, but Bayley believes that a member of the group will win Money in the Bank.

During her conversation on The Bump, she noted that she has stacked up a lot of losses lately but vowed that someone from Damage CTRL is winning this year's Money in the Bank.

"I've had a little rough patch lately. I've been losing a lot of matches but that is okay. This felt really good to get a victory knowing that I would be heading to London and that IYO (SKY) would be qualifying shortly after that. Which is what we said we would do and one of us will walk out with that briefcase," she added.

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai suffered a torn ACL and will be out of action for a while. It will be interesting to see if the former champion can win the Money in the Bank ladder match for the second time in her career at the Premium Live Event in a few weeks.

