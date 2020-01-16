Insane fan theory about The Fiend Bray Wyatt confirmed by WWE Superstar

The Fiend continues to intrigue

The Fiend Bray Wyatt is one of WWE's more intriguing Superstars in recent years with all sorts of fan theories emerging surrounding the character, what makes him unbeatable, what the puppets represent, what happens to his opponents and what exactly is Firefly Funhouse.

One of the more recent and slightly more out there theories that emerged concerning The Fiend recently, is that the Superstar reverts his opponents back to previous versions of themselves.

The Fiend has wrestled against Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, The Miz and Daniel Bryan - beating them all. Since then Balor has returned to NXT, Rollins went back to being a heel in charge of a faction, The Miz is back with John Morrison and Bryan stopped his eco-warriors ways, returning to being his old self too.

It's a pretty neat theory but it's one that hasn't strictly been confirmed on WWE television, but it certainly seems to be the story that Wyatt and WWE are telling, as confirmed by fellow WWE star Paige in an interview with Oliver Browning from GiveMeSport.

"The Fiend is my top star in WWE right now. I think he's incredible, wonderful. I've known Bray [Wyatt] since day one. His character always evolves and changes. It's so intricate and interesting that he can evolve into anything."

She added,

"It's interesting because every time he wrestles someone they turn into the old-school them. So Daniel Bryan and The Miz turning heel, those are good examples. It's weird and interesting and I like it."

So there you have it, it's confirmed! Bray Wyatt officially makes people revert to past gimmicks they had.

Do you want to see more WWE Superstars return to their past through The Fiend Bray Wyatt? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!