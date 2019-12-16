Bray Wyatt has become the human embodiment of the Lake of Reincarnation (Opinion)

The Fiend can "hurt" or "heal"

Ever since The Fiend debuted in WWE, the enigmatic, horror-villain-esque character has been shrouded in mystery. Whether it be how to take down the seemingly invincible Superstar, to why he wrestles under a red light or surrounding his aesthetics, the WWE Universe has been hooked on Bray Wyatt's alter ego, desperate to know more.

One of the biggest mysteries, though, has been The Fiend's apparent powers to "hurt" or "heal" his opponents, and just what each choice entails.

Well, the question may finally have been answered. Back in March 2018, Matt Hardy would send Bray Wyatt plunging into the Lake of Reincarnation. Fast-forward to December 2019, and it would appear that Wyatt, himself, has become the living embodiment of the said transformative body of water.

Reincarnation, you say? Maybe that's a strong word, but it is an apt one, as every one of The Fiend's opponents has found themselves reverting to a former version of themselves - possibly due to trauma inflicted on them by the current WWE Universal Champion.

Last night, at TLC, a new-look Daniel Bryan, which ironically shares the look Daniel Bryan had back in 2010, emerged to attack Bray Wyatt after his "disappearance" that would see the Yes Man dragged through the ring, and sheared by The Fiend.

Not only is Bray Wyatt now sporting some short hair and a trimmed beard, but the Yes Movement has returned - a branch of Bryan's persona we haven't witnessed for a long time.

Now, couple this with the recent "changes" both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have undergone, and we can't pin it down to coincidence that these three men have all lost to The Fiend, can we?

Since losing to The Fiend:



- Finn Balor has returned to NXT

- Seth Rollins has reverted to his heel character

- Daniel Bryan looks like old Daniel Bryan again, and has brought back the Yes Movement



It seems like everyone who loses to The Fiend in WWE is so traumatized from the experience, that they have to revert back to the most successful version of themselves, but do Bray Wyatt's gloves urge them in a certain direction?

Well, The Fiend opted to "hurt" Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Balor would return to NXT and find instant success as a heel character that bears many similarities to his past character in NXT, while Seth Rollins has regressed into a heel character who has found comfort in arming himself with some henchmen - this time round in AOP, rather than J&J Security.

Bryan, though, seemed to get the "heal" option from The Fiend, which ironically didn't turn him into a heel. Instead, Bryan cemented his place as a face, bringing back The Yes Movement and cutting off all his locks, seemingly trying to dig deep and find the most successful version of himself.

It’s also telling that The Fiend opted to “hurt” Rollins and Balor, who both turned heel.



It's interesting to note, too, that the other Superstars who have all been attacked, not competed against The Fiend, have been legends of WWE. Kane, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, and Jerry Lawler have all played victim to The Fiend. The former three have disappeared completely, while Lawler has largely reverted to a heel role on commentary.

Could it be that, if you compete with The Fiend, the match takes so much out of you mentally and emotionally that you're forced to try to find yourself again? Do The Fiend's gloves hold mystical powers that psychologically brainwash you? Well, time will tell as to how this one develops.

As for Bray Wyatt's latest victim, Miz, he may be safe within himself having not faced off against The Fiend, and instead Firefly Fun House Bray Wyatt.

One thing is for sure, Wyatt and The Fiend are the two most exciting entities in WWE right now, and there's no doubt the WWE Universe will be hooked to see whatever either one does next!