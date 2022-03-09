5 Superstars who should be part of a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania

As WrestleMania approaches, WWE is busy preparing its match card.

Some matches have already made their way to the schedule to get fans excited. However, there are also those that are yet to be booked. While WWE has booked matches late before, it is surprising to see a few big names, including some champions, waiting in the wings.

Given how championship matches are supposed to be standard fare, they should be given due consideration. This year, it’s the same state of affairs, with the Intercontinental Championship yet to be booked for the event.

Current titleholder Ricochet won the championship recently, beating Sami Zayn on SmackDown. He is yet to make the cut for WrestleMania, allowing us to speculate what kind of match he may be a part of. Considering the kind of wrestling style he employs, we only have one answer - a ladder match.

Of course, the champion needs some challengers to join him. In that vein, here are five superstars who should be a part of a six-man ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

#5 On our list of superstars who should take part in an Intercontinental Championship ladder match: Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura would get a chance at redemption in this ladder match

Considering how Shinsuke Nakamura never got a chance to fight for the Intercontinental Championship after losing it, he should be a shoo-in for a ladder match at WrestleMania.

Nakamura’s striking offense and willingness to take risks would make him a great contestant for a ladder match. He would make a worthy champion as well if he were to win it.

#4 Kofi Kingston takes to the air

Other than Ricochet, Kofi Kingston would be a great high-flying addition to the ladder match. His daredevil style and athleticism would work wonders in a match of this nature.

Fans will be enthralled to see the stunts Kingston brings to the table. Of course, if he has some flashy exchanges with the likes of Ricochet, it would be perfect.

#3 Big E brings the power to the party

Big E would love to hold the gold again

Both New Day members are great singles competitors as well, and if Kingston shoulders the acrobatic duties, Big E can take on the powerhouse ones.

The former WWE Champion could be out to win another Intercontinental Championship and get into this ladder match. He could bulldoze the opposition in his bid to win the title, working with his tag team partner to reduce the potential threats in the match.

Facing off against Kingston when that is done would be a great standoff for the fans to eat up.

#2 Madcap Moss tries to create his breakout moment

Madcap Moss’ partner Happy Corbin is set to do battle with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. While he will most certainly be in his corner to try and help his friend win, nothing is stopping him from pulling double duty.

Indeed, Moss would be a fun addition to the ladder match. Using his crafty offense and opportunist tendencies, he could be a thorn in the side of everyone involved.

#1 Sheamus kicks ladders into everyone

Sheamus as Intercontinental Champion, anyone?

Every match needs a dark horse, and Sheamus plays that role here. He is always a threat in every match he is a part of, and will look to climb the ladder and nick the Intercontinental Championship for himself.

Nothing would make The Celtic Warrior happier than brogue-kicking the opposition and making them stay down. His experience and winning mentality would make him a great shout to win the whole thing and be one of the men to beat on SmackDown.

