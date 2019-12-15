Interesting Fiend theory could explain Daniel Bryan's recent absence

Phillipa Marie

Bray Wyatt could have given The Fiend to Daniel Bryan

Bray Wyatt faces The Miz tonight as part of WWE's TLC Pay-per-view, but many fans have questioned the reasons for Wyatt stepping in for the match and not calling upon The Fiend much like he has in recent matches at SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell.

The Fiend is the current Universal Champion but he hasn't been seen since his attack on Daniel Bryan a few weeks ago which left Bryan seemingly without any hair. Bryan has also been missing but a new doll has turned up in the FireFly Fun House, which has similar hair to the former "Planet's Champion".

It's thought that because The Fiend attacks with The Mandible Claw when he uses it on any of his opponents he always uses the hurt hand that injects a piece of The Fiend into them and then allows them to act out their truthful feelings.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have since turned heel and it appeared as though Bryan was going to turn face before he was attacked by The Fiend. It's thought that the reason why The Fiend is unable to be part of tonight's show is because his attack on Bryan was so severe he accidentally gave Bryan all of The Fiend's powers and now he's taken on the persona.

This means that Bryan could return tonight at TLC as the new Fiend and the only way for Wyatt to take back his alter-ego is to use the heal glove to heal Bryan from The Fiend and then allow him to turn back into the character he once was.

The doll that recently arrived in the Fun House is a long-haired doll wearing a Fiend mask, and the WWE Universe is currently obsessed with the theory that it's Liv Morgan when it may actually be much more likely to be Daniel Bryan, and the doll represents the loss of his beard hair in the attack.

Do you think this theory will become a reality tonight at TLC? Have your say in the comments section below...