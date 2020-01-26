Interesting names spotted in Houston ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2020

There could be some interesting surprises at The Royal Rumble this weekend

The Royal Rumble is now merely hours away and it's become a popular past time for many members of the WWE Universe to spot Superstars in the area where the Rumble is located and then fan the flames of speculation surrounding the event.

This year is no different with many fans already aware that the likes of Edge and Naomi are expected to be in Houston this weekend along with The Undertaker, who has already been seen though The Deadman lives in Texas, so it's not really breaking news to see him out and about in his own state.

Some rumors that have surfaced are that according to PWinsider both Mark Henry and Christian have been seen in Houston, which means that the two men could make up the pre-show panel tomorrow night.

Another name that took to Twitter to reveal that he was in Houston was former Cruiserweight Champion Hornswoggle. The star posted an image on social media that showed where he was heading, but there has been no further updates from the former star, which means that he could be one of the surprise entrants tomorrow night.

Hornswoggle was a surprise entrant in the Greatest Royal Rumble a few years ago, so it's easy to see WWE calling him back in for nostalgic purposes.

There have been a number of rumors around this year's Rumble when it comes to surprise returns, from Paige to Ronda Rousey, Beth Phoenix to CM Punk there are many names expected to walk through that curtain, but for now, there are only a handful of stars who have been spotted. It's likely that more updates will come in the hours leading up to the show tomorrow.

Who do you want to see at tomorrow's Royal Rumble pay-per-view? Have your say in the comments section below...