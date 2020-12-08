Interesting plans reportedly in discussion for Charlotte Flair and Andrade's return

WWE is currently missing several top Superstars on the main roster, due to multiple reasons. Two of the biggest names out of action right now are Charlotte Flair and Andrade.

The real-life engaged couple have been an integral part of the main roster in the last few years, but WWE has never used them as an on-screen couple. That may be changing soon.

WrestleVotes is reporting that there have been discussions over having an on-screen pairing of Charlotte Flair and Andrade. The report further states that it could be used to elevate Andrade into the main event scene.

"An idea that’s been discussed however not determined at this point is an on screen pairing of Charlotte & Andrade when they return to TV. The idea behind it is to use Charlotte’s star power to elevate Andrade into the main event scene."

An idea that’s been discussed however not determined at this point is an on screen pairing of Charlotte & Andrade when they return to TV. The idea behind it is to use Charlotte’s star power to elevate Andrade into the main event scene. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 7, 2020

Charlotte Flair and Andrade in WWE recently

Charlotte Flair had a highly-successful first-half of 2020. Starting with a massive Royal Rumble victory, Charlotte Flair went on to win the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

She held the title for 63 days before losing it to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. She is currently out of action after undergoing cosmetic surgery, but has been teasing a return.

I’m going to finish 2020 strong 💪🏻👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/e1I1V66rgm — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 3, 2020

As for Andrade, he started off 2020 as the United States Champion and held onto the title for a long time before dropping it to Apollo Crews on an episode of RAW in May.

Advertisement

He then started teaming up with Angel Garza and the two even challenged for the RAW Tag Team Championships. However, things didn't work out and after constant arguments, they split up. On an episode of RAW in October, Andrade lost to Garza and has been off the television since.

Would you like to see Charlotte Flair and Andrade pair up on WWE TV? Who would you want to see them feud with? Sound off in the comments.