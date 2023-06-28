Interesting Seth Rollins stat proves who the better WWE World Champion currently is

Seth Rollins is proving himself to be a fighting champion in WWE since becoming World Heavyweight Champion.

The title reign of Roman Reigns on SmackDown has left a lot to be desired by many in the WWE Universe due to the lack of title defenses The Tribal Chief has had.

Reigns hasn't defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on television since defeating Cody Rhodes almost three months ago at WrestleMania 39.

Popular wrestling website Wrestlelamia took to social media to point out the fact that in the last month, Rollins has defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship more times than The Tribal Chief has all year. Tweeting out:

"In the space of a month Seth Rollins has defended his title more times than Roman Reigns has in a year. Roman has had five title defences Seth has had six title defences," Wrestlelamia said in a tweet.

In the space of a month Seth Rollins has defended his title more times than Roman Reigns has in the year.

Roman has had five title defences

Seth has had six title defences



Roman has had five title defences

Seth has had six title defences In the space of a month Seth Rollins has defended his title more times than Roman Reigns has in the year. Roman has had five title defencesSeth has had six title defences https://t.co/3lT5jjoGOF

Seth Rollins is making the media rounds ahead of Money in the Bank on Saturday

While Roman Reigns has settled into working a part-time schedule for WWE, the same can't be said for Seth Rollins.

Even while filming the new Marvel Studios Captain America movie, Rollins still found a way to remain on WWE programming while away on another project.

Now heading into Money in the Bank this Saturday, The Visionary is making the media rounds ahead of this weekend's premium live event.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Becky Lynch have appeared together today on The TODAY Show and ESPN's First Take to hype up Money in the Bank this weekend.

It's great to see Rollins putting in the extra effort as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and it seems he will continue to be rewarded for it in the months ahead.

What are your thoughts on these WWE title statistics? Do you think Seth "Freakin" Rollins is a better champion than Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

