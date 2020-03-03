Interference from former WWE Universal Champion helps Street Profits win the RAW Tag Team Championships

Brand new RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. After failing to dethrone RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy at Super ShowDown, The Street Profits got themselves a final opportunity at the tag team titles tonight on the Red show.

The Street Profits finally got their breakthrough moment as they defeated Rollins and Murphy to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions with a little help from former Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins did not waste any time in drawing first blood as they immediately went after Rollins and Murphy even before the bell rang. However, Ford got caught by Rollins and Murphy and got smashed into a barricade.

During the deciding moment of the match, Akam and Rezar - The AOP, who were standing on the entrance ramp, trodded forward to attack Ford who was lying prone outside the ring. However, they caught the referee's attention who banished both of them from ringside.

An irate Rollins tried to parley with the referee who was having none of it, Murphy joined the fray and amidst all the chaos Kevin Owens came through the crowd to enter the ring and dropped The Monday Night Messiah with a Stunner.

This allowed The Street Profits to take advantage of the situation and Ford then hit Rollins with a frog splash to get the pin and become brand new tag team champions.