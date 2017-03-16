Interview: Alexander Wolfe speaks about the German wrestling scene, SAnitY, his influences and a future spot in the main roster

We had an exclusive chat with NXT Superstar Alexander Wolfe about the state of German wrestling, SAnitY and more.

Alexander Wolfe – Waiting to make an impact at NXT TakeOver: Orlando

With NXT TakeOver: Orlando a little more than two weeks away, we spoke to NXT Superstar Alexander Wolfe about WrestleMania weekend, SAnitY and a whole lot more.

Q: How has the German wrestling scene changed since you started wrestling to the point where it is at now?

A: The German wrestling scene has changed quite a lot. WWE has done a lot of events in Germany and has elevated the WWE Network. Wrestling fans all around the world and in Germany are becoming bigger fans of our industry and our business. Even with the German wrestling scene, you have a lot of guys who are training very hard. They train on a weekly basis to become a good wrestler and a good entertainer.

The German wrestling scene has got very very big in the last few years. Everybody tries to live their dreams and just to do what they love to do. Especially in Germany, we have a lot of promotions and a lot of shows at the moment everybody is doing well and I’m 100% sure that they will continue the good work and keep on track.

Q: What were your first thoughts when you found out you’d be joining SAnitY?

A: I was excited, to be honest. My first thought was, “What perfect timing”. Everybody has lived with sanity. Everyone has this sick side in themselves, and everybody has something in this life that they can connect with. For me personally, I was ready to go, and I knew that I wanted to be somebody special. After I had heard that I was joining SAnitY, I was pretty stoked. Not only was I teaming with Eric Young but I also had the chance and the opportunity to perform in front of the NXT Universe but also show that SAnitY is mean.

Q: Killian Dain is the newest member of SAnitY. What would you say to NXT fans who are unacquainted with what he brings to the table?

A: Killian Dain is a big advantage for SAnitY. He’s a big threat to everybody else. You should not mess with Killian Dain at all. Even if you somehow survive me, you won’t survive Killian Dain. He’s a great athlete, and he’s a big guy. He’s a very strong guy as well and also very intimidating. If he goes crazy, nobody can stop him.

Q: You’ve mentioned that Stone Cold Steve Austin was your favourite wrestler growing up. Who else inspired you to become a professional wrestler?

A: Other than Steve Austin, I was a big fan of Kane in that time along with Chris Jericho and Kurt Angle, of course. The list is so long. I’m sitting in a room right now, and I see pictures of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin and Bret Hart. Just these four names say enough. When you watch them and how they perform, and if you could just be 10% of them, then you could reach so much.

As for wrestlers outside of WWE, one of my biggest influences, when I started my training, was AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. They didn’t perform in WWE at that time but now they are here, and it’s so great to have them here. It’s so great to learn from your former role models in-person and to meet them. I think it’s very important for each and every wrestler or performer that they have their role models and influences to get better and to get inspired and get motivated.

Q: What are SAnitY’s immediate goals after NXT TakeOver: Orlando?

A: First, we want to tear down TakeOver. Then let’s see what happens afterwards. I mean, we don’t have a plan. We just do. We want to do what we want to do.

We just decide it in the moment. If we see something that we want to have, then we take it. If we see an opportunity then we will take it.

Q: Is there any chance we’ll see SAnitY on the main roster soon, maybe even after WrestleMania 33?

A: A chance will always be there. If it happens then great, let’s see what happens. You never know what is going to happen with SAnitY.