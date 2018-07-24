Interview: Bobby Lashley talks about Summerslam, Paul Heyman as his possible manager and more

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 636 // 24 Jul 2018, 14:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lashley vs Reigns

Bobby Lashley recently made his triumphant return to WWE after a sabbatical of 10 years and has been on fire ever since. Having huge wins over Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns in his PPV appearances, Lashley looks to further cement his legacy heading into Summerslam.

I had a chance to talk to the former ECW Champion and US Champion over a telecon, and here is what The Dominator had to say:

SK: With Summerslam coming up. I wanted to ask you, as a fan what has been your favorite Summerslam match?

Bobby: There have been so many great matches over the years so I can't pick just one. It is one of the best shows.

SK: Do you see yourself ever being managed by someone like Paul Heyman in the future?

Bobby: Oh wow! Me and Paul have history, I started out with Paul down at OVW and he is one of the greatest minds in pro-wrestling so let's see if I ever get an opportunity like that to work with him, I would love it.

SK: You have had a very successful singles career, but if you were to be a part of a faction, who would you want as your teammates?

Bobby: I guess that would be Braun.

Be sure to catch Bobby Lashley and other WWE Superstars at Summerslam on the WWE Network, on August 19, 2018, at 7 p.m. ET and a kickoff show that starts one hour earlier at 6 p.m. and SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 1 HD for Indian fans at a start time of 3:30am on August 20th.

Which Superstar would you like to see Lashley face at Summerslam? Let us know in the comment section.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.