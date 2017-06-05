Interview: Davey Richards speaks about his future ambitions, his feud with Eddie Edwards and Impact Wrestling

Davey Richards has set himself lofty ambitions and hopes to win a few singles titles in Impact Wrestling.

by Rohit Nath Interview 05 Jun 2017, 16:25 IST

Former TNA World Tag Team Champion Davey Richards was in India with the rest of the Impact Wrestling Superstars, and we caught up with him for a quick chat. Richards spoke about his next targets in Impact Wrestling, his feud with former tag team partner, Eddie Edwards, and his message for fans in India.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

RN: Hey Davey, how’s it going? How has India been so far for you?

DR: It’s been great. It is hot as hell but it’s nice.

RN: So, what are you looking forward to most seeing in the Impact Zone in India?

DR: Just getting out there in front of fresh fans and bringing something special to the table that will hopefully leave a lasting imprint on them

RN: And also, what are your plans for Slammiversary?

DR: To finally end this thing with Eddie Edwards, who is a consistent thorn in my side, and to finally put the nail in that coffin and move on to bigger and better things.

RN: … and what would bigger and better things be, in this case?

DR: [quickly replies] World Heavyweight title.

RN: So, you’ve got your sights set on Lashley right after that?

DR: Lashley, or whoever is holding it ain’t better than me.

RN: Global Force Wrestling merged with Impact Wrestling recently. What are your thoughts on the merger and how it’s a game changer for Impact Wrestling?

DR: It brings the top talent from a different promotion. It stifles up the competition and competition is always good. I welcome anyone coming into the company thinking they have a shot. Just more bodies to tear through.

RN: Do you have your eye on any of the Global Force Wrestling titles? Or do you think they would be unified sometime in the future?

DR: I believe the goal is to unify them. My sights are firmly set on the singles championships in Impact Wrestling – World Heavyweight, Grand Championship and X-Division Championship title.

RN: What message would you have for your fans over here in India?

DR: Come out to the show, sit back and let us do the work. Impact Wrestling is a one of a kind product and it’s something you have to experience live to get the gist of it. It can be seen on television, but you’ll have to feel it live.

RN: It’s been a pleasure interviewing you! Thank You so much!

DR: Thank You.