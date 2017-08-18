Interview: GFW star Bobby Lashley talks about a potential MMA fight with Brock Lesnar, concussions and retirement

Bobby Lashley sheds light on what the future could hold.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam Interview 18 Aug 2017, 18:04 IST

Bobby Lashley isn't going anywhere

After a memorable Destination X, GFW now has the wind in its sails. Even though Alberto El Patron — one of the company's biggest stars — has been suspended and stripped of the GFW World Heavyweight Championship, the roster is coming together and creative is starting to putting together cohesive storylines.

With that being said, we were fortunate enough to speak to Bobby Lashley during a fascinating period in GFW's history.

#1 You've expressed an interest in having an MMA fight with Brock Lesnar. Considering that both of you have an amateur wrestling background, how do you think you'd fare against him?

A: "There are two reasons why I expressed an interest. It's not just because it's a big-money fight, but it's also because I think I can win. I think it'll be a good fight, and I know a lot of people want to see it. I can post a picture of my kids and a few people will say they want me to come to WWE, a few others will say they want me to come here or there. But all of them want me to fight Brock, and I know I'll win."

#2 Several studies have led to a growing awareness about the impact of concussions and CTE. What impact do you think this will have on professional wrestling and MMA? Could you also tell us how many concussions you've suffered?

A: "I've never suffered an officially documented concussion, and I try to take care of myself as much as possible. You've got to take into consideration that this is professional wrestling, and you can get concussed at every time. Every profession has its dangers, and in our particular profession, the risk of concussions is one thing.

For instance, I can fight and take a single punch and then suffer from the effects of a concussion, or I can have a long career without suffering from a single concussion. It's just the nature of the business, and I don't think it's going to slow down because it's so big right now. If it was anything else, I think they would find ways to safe guard it a little bit more.

But professional wrestling has been around for a long time, and it's going to be difficult to look across the board and make wholesale changes. You look at different sports like football or soccer or even cheerleading, and they all come with the risk of concussions. You can take certain measures to mitigate the risk of concussions, but the nature of sports means that it's almost impossible to eliminate the risk of concussions completely."

#3 Now that you're 41-years-old, can you see the finish line on the horizon?

A: "Easy on the 41-years, man. I'm a completely different animal. 41 to me is like 26 to another person, and I don't believe I'm in the twilight of my career. I'm not slowing down, and I don't think I'm going to be cutting back on anything in the near future."

