Interview: Johny Impact reveals if his faction in Lucha Underground will be coming to Impact Wrestling

Currently known as Johny Impact in Impact Wrestling and Johny Mundo in Lucha Underground, John Randall Hennigan has made a mark wherever he has gone.

A former 3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, multi-time Tag Team Champion and ECW Champion, Johny is now a staple in LU and Impact.

He is not only a former ECW World Champion but has also held the World Championship in Lucha Underground and will hopefully be able to call himself the Impact World Champion soon.

I had the opportunity to talk to him on a telecon and asked him about the chances of his faction in LU called the Worldwide Underground ( Which includes him, Taya, PJ Black and Jack Evans) coming to Impact Wrestling.

Here is what he had to say:

SK: With Impact wrestling and Lucha Underground's current tie-up, I wanted to ask if we'll be seeing the Worldwide Underground faction in Impact soon?

Johny: That's a good question! Well, we already have Taya in the impact zone; PJ Black and Jack Evans are wildcards, it's hard to lock them down so you never know. But when I think about Impact and Lucha Underground, I think of them in terms of Marvel Universe and DC Universe. Both promotions have deep rosters but they are almost like separate worlds.

So, will the WWU come to Impact? I kinda doubt it; I mean, the wrestlers might go back and forth and if PJ and Jack come to Impact, we might just start some other faction.

