Interview: Josh Matthews talks about Scott Steiner's appearance at the India tapings, significance of Impact's India tapings and more

Sportskeeda spoke to GOAT, who told us why Indian fans should consider themselves lucky to be in his presence!

by Rohit Nath Interview 30 May 2017, 14:20 IST

With the GOAT of commentary

We were able to catch up with the GOAT, who’s taking Impact’s historical India tapings very seriously. He also has a message for Joseph Park and Abyss. He also talks Scott Steiner, India and much more!

Sportskeeda: I’m here with the GOAT, Josh Matthews himself! How are you, Josh?

Josh: I’m good, how are you?

Sportskeeda: Awesome! What are your thoughts on India so far?

Josh: Well, we just got here. So far so good. We landed last night and have already seen the sights and sounds of everything here in Mumbai, and it’s been wonderful so far, as we get ready for the next 3 or 4 days here.

Sportskeeda: Regarding Slammiversary, you finally got someone to even the odds for you against Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash. Are we going to see Scott Steiner here in Mumbai?

Josh: You never know when Scott’s going to show up. That was the beauty of getting a tag team partner like Scott Steiner, and we’re going to have an incredible match at Slammiversary, We’re going to win obviously and defeat Joseph Park and JB, but you never know when Scott’s going to pop up.

Sportskeeda: But what if Abyss pops up instead of Joseph Park?

Josh: Well Abyss IS Joseph Park right? Everyone wants me to believe they’re two different people, but...

Sportskeeda: But they are two different people!

Josh: If Abyss or Joseph Park or JB (Jeremy Borash) or whoever shows up, it doesn’t matter. Scott Steiner and I are going to eviscerate them completely. It’s going to be an annihilation of epic proportions live on Pay-Per-View.

Sportskeeda: I still insist that Abyss and Joseph Park are two different people...

Josh: Well I disagree, but that’s ok. We’re going to find out. Either one that shows up, we’re going to annihilate them, it doesn’t matter.

Sportskeeda: I’ve noticed your titantron full of angry reacts too!

Josh: My video wall? Yeah, everyone just wants to be around the GOAT and see what’s next and I’m just beloved by everyone!

Sportskeeda: But what are your thoughts on people who are on Borash’s side?

Josh: No one is on his side. I don’t think anyone, ever!

Sportskeeda: But what about in the Impact zone, you have a lot of people audibly and visibly booing you!

Josh: I don't know what all that’s about! I think that they love me so much and they’re jealous because they want to be like me but they can’t.

Sportskeeda: What are you looking forward to seeing here in India?

Josh: Coming over here and being the first ever American-based wrestling company to broadcast our flagship program from India is huge and to be over here and to be able to just be a part of that first-ever is very important to us and I’m really looking forward to it.

Sportskeeda: What message do you have to the GOAT fans here in India?

Josh: It’s an opportunity for everyone here in India to finally see me and maybe meet me, touch me, and just be in my presence, they’re very lucky.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com