Interview: Mahabali Shera discusses wrestling in India, Jinder Mahal, future Indian stars and more

Mahabali Shera is a happy man. A man who set out to live his dreams and wrestle in a distant land returned back home a mega star. He did have a pivotal role to play in the India tapings, as shall be seen when they air this week. We picked his brains ahead of the historic event.

#1 How does it feel to wrestle at home?

Mahabali Shera: Look at me, and my smile. I’m so happy that I’m alive. I haven’t slept in the last 15 days; I’m that excited. I’m very excited. Finally, the thing I was waiting for, the reason I’d left home for, I’m finally getting to wrestle in my own country. My fans are very excited too, and I am more excited than they are. It’s going to be a blast. I’m so happy. (Claps his hands repeatedly in anticipation).

#2 Kongo Kong has been on your trail for some time now. Will he rain on your parade?

Mahabali Shera: What do you think? If he comes to my homeland and tries to trouble me, he’s in for some real trouble. Just remember this, in every single country I am Mahabali (a figure of utmost strength). I am a lion, and anyone who opposes me is a fly. I’ll dip them in tea and eat them.

#3 What do you think of the pairing of Laurel Van Ness and Kongo Kong?

Mahabali Shera: When a lion comes roaring, everyone leaves the road to let the animal pass. I will destroy the King Kong in Kongo Kong.

#4 Is this the beginning? Will there be more Impact Wrestling shows in India after this?

Mahabali Shera: This is only the beginning. It’s a huge deal for India. A lot more wrestlers will get involved from India. We have to promote this event to the fullest. Like we promote other sports in India, let’s promote professional wrestling too so that more young talents are attracted to professional wrestling. I’m very excited to be the first Indian to be associated with Impact Wrestling, and I want more youngsters from India to become professional wrestlers and make India proud.

#5 The Indian Tapings are a very important milestone for Impact Wrestling. What can fans expect?

Mahabali Shera: They are going to love it. When the superstars of Impact Wrestling take the stage, it’s going to be next level intensity. Just heed my words. It’s going to be action at another level indeed.

#6 Final question. Jinder Mahal is making waves worldwide as an India superstar. What is your opinion of him?

Mahabali Shera: See I’m a real Indian. He’s Punjabi, but he’s Canadian. So I can say I grew up here, and started watching wrestling as a fan here, and put myself in the shoes of fans when I step into the ring. Jinder’s success is a great thing, and I know the nation feels proud of his success. Jinder is a very nice guy. He deserves it. He’s my friend. Anyone who works hard deserves success.

#7 Any message for your fans ahead of the historic India tapings?

Mahabali Shera: The only message is come and watch. History will be made, and together he will (does his signature dance move)

