Interview: Matt Hardy says he is going to DELETE the Bucks of Youth and all of MeekMahan's tag teams will follow

An exclusive with Matt Hardy reveals his plans to delete the Young Bucks and the New Day.

by Prityush Haldar Interview 23 Feb 2017, 15:27 IST

‘Broken’ Matt Hardy looks to gain total domination of the tag team scene

Matt Hardy deserves praise for carrying TNA Impact Wrestling through one of the toughest times in the history of the company. Over the past year, Hardy brought back the art of Kayfabe with his ‘Broken’ gimmick and gave a new lease of life to the withering TNA product.

Matt Hardy with his Broken Brilliance has been one of the forerunners of the resurgence of TNA. The reinvention of Matt Hardy has been one of the biggest talking points of the past year, so much so that even WWE fans chant “DELETE”, much to the chagrin of Vince McMahon.

‘The Broken One’ spoke to Sportskeeda and this is what he had to say about his condition:

1. How did your Broken Condition occur? What events led you to this Broken path?

It occurred when Brother Nero Swantoned me from the top of the Zone of Impact thru a table. It would have ended most, but it left me #BROKEN, which ultimately unlocked the full power of my mind and soul. It was destiny that this would happen--all of my former vessels have eventually found their #BROKENBrilliance.

2. Who are the Seven Deities?

NERIC

CHALL

BROHARE

ASTARR

COHLE

SIRKO

GUSTAVO

Celestial beings that created all of space and time that guide me on my ODYSSEY.

3. You’ve competed in wrestling promotions all around the world. Where would you say was your most memorable match?

Apocalypto

4. How have the people around you responded to your condition? How accepting is your family of your Broken Condition?

My family understands and is grateful for my #BROKEN condition. Many people are confused or question my #BROKENBrilliance, but that always ends when they witness my magic & abilities in person.

5. The Final Deletion put IMPACT back on the map and it was your creation. How did that come about?

It was FATE. Destined to happen, just as the seven Deities said it would.

6. You have often spoken about fighting the New Day and the Young Bucks to gain total domination. How is that plan coming along?

WONDERFULLY. I will DELETE the Bucks of Youth on April 1st at ROH, and all of MeekMahan's tag teams will follow.

7. Your match with Brother Nero was set in an unusual atmosphere with natural surroundings and not in a ring. How did you feel the viewers would react to that sort of matchup?

I knew it would break new ground, as it did. I introduced viewers to my #BROKEN Universe & now they can't get enough of it.

8. If you could delete one Superstar past or present, who would that be?

The original Gorgeous George. I met him in a previous vessel and he was quite rude to my family & I then. He deserved to be DELETED.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com