Interview: Seth Rollins reveals if Dean Ambrose is a better Tag Team partner or Roman Reigns; Names his best friend in WWE

Seth Rollins is not only a former WWE Champion but has held every major Championship in WWE other than the Universal Championship. He was part of The Shield up until Dean Ambrose turned on him this week on RAW.

I had a chance to talk to The Architect via telecon before the events that unfolded on RAW and here is what he had to say:

SK: Seth, you have been a tag team champion in the past with both, Roman Reigns as well as Dean Ambrose, so who do you prefer teaming with as a tag team?

Seth: Of course, you're going to put me in a spot right in the middle. Well, that's a tough one man. It's been so long since I've been a Tag Team Champion with Roman, and Ambrose is fresh; we had a Tag Team title run just last year so I just feel more familiar with him. I wouldn't even know what it would feel like being a Tag Team Champion with Roman anymore, it's been so long.

SK: If you were to be a part of the Mixed Match Challenge season 3, who would you choose as your partner?

Seth: Can I pick Ronda Rousey?

SK: Offcourse!

Seth: Yeah, I'd pick Ronda if she is available. I know she can break anyone in front of her, man or woman. Although as a second choice I'd pick my best friend Bayley. Bayley is my favorite female on the roster, so she'll be fun to tag with!

SK: Is there any trio better than The Shield in WWE?

Seth: The Shield is not only the best trio in WWE right now, but it is also the best trio in WWE history.

